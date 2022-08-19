WWE star Natalya in stunning swimsuit, shares about her backyard surprises

Natalya Neidhart at WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration for the premiere Of WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX held at Staples Center. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Natalya Neidhart was all smiles in a colorful swimsuit photo she shared with her millions of fans and followers, as she mentioned some of nature’s surprises that she’s encountered in her backyard.

The 40-year-old professional wrestling star wore a light blue swimsuit with various pink, green, and blue flowers printed all over it.

Posing outdoors on the grass with beautiful green trees behind her, Nattie kept a hand on her head and the other resting down towards her leg as she smiled for the shot.

Her caption tells of some of the creatures she has roaming around her home, both of which could pose a threat.

“There’s an alligator and a bobcat in my backyard (ahhhh nature!) but I’m still smiling because the best things in life are free! 🌻,” she wrote.

The latest image from the WWE superstar pulled in over 21,000 Likes and numerous comments celebrating her latest swimsuit look.

The above picture was one of several that Natalya shared of herself wearing the gorgeous swimsuit. In another shot she posted earlier this week, she’s posing in front of a swimming pool with her sister, Jenni Neidhart.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Happiness is a butterfly… 🎶🦋,” she wrote in her caption, letting fans know a new video was heading to their YouTube channel, The Neidharts.

Fans react to Natalya’s swimsuit photo

With 350+ comments on her latest post, Natalya received plenty of positive feedback about her outdoors shot in the floral swimsuit.

“Natural beauty at its best,” one fan said in admiration of Nattie’s latest image.

Pic credit: @natbynature/Instagram

“Imagine you came out with your own swimsuit line one day 🔥 you look good,” another fan commented.

Pic credit: @natbynature/Instagram

Another fan asked Natalya if she thought her backyard creatures knew one another or if the alligator might have decided to have the bobcat for lunch.

Pic credit: @natbynature/Instagram

Natalya to appear in WWE SmackDown match

This Friday, Natalya will be back in the wrestling ring as she teams up with tag partner Sonya Deville for the women’s tag team tournament.

The duo will take on two of NXT’s rising stars, Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons, with the winners advancing to the second round.

WWE revealed the women’s tag tournament several weeks ago as a way to decide who would become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The former champs Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during an episode of Raw in May while still holding the title belts.

So far, three teams have already advanced to the tournament’s second round. The team of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky won their first-round match on Raw, while the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah won their opening-round match on SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka also won their first-round match on Raw, defeating Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. Friday’s SmackDown match is the final first-round matchup.

WWE fans saw Natalya compete in the women’s Gauntlet Match earlier this month on SmackDown, where she lost to Raquel in her attempt to become the new No. 1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.