WWE star Maxxine Dupri in stunning bodysuit for SmackDown says ‘take notes’

WWE superstar Maxxine Dupri in an outdoor selfie. Pic credit: @maxxinedupri/Instagram

Maxxine Dupri continues to bring stunning attire to episodes of WWE SmackDown as she helps promote the Maximum Male Models with her brother, Max Dupri.

Maxxine, real name Sydney Zmrzel, took to her official Instagram ahead of the latest episode, revealing the outfit she would wear for her appearance.

The wrestling star wore a pink, oversized blazer as part of her gorgeous look, and underneath had on a white bodysuit.

Maxxine’s unique bodysuit featured a plunging neckline and straps that crossed over one shoulder. She wore her shiny silver “M” pendant hanging from a necklace as an accessory.

Posing in front of a row of lockers, she also wore open-toed black heels, with her toenails painted white. She kept her hair up in a shorter style than she’s shown in other pics.

“Take notes,” the WWE SmackDown star wrote, alluding to the back-to-school theme that was part of her MMM appearance.

The former Los Angeles Rams cheerleader shared additional content on her IG Story, including a close-up video she shot of herself at Anaheim, California’s Honda Center.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Additionally, fan accounts captured some screenshots from Maxxine’s appearance on SmackDown with her brother and the Maximum Male Models. That included their horrified look from ringside as they watched Braun dismantle one of their models in the ring.

Fans react to Maxxine’s SmackDown look

With over 71,000 followers on Instagram, Maxxine continues to grow her fanbase with each appearance she makes on the blue brand. Her latest post went on to get over 6,300 Likes and lots of reactions from WWE colleagues and fans.

“Teach me, teacher,” Maxxine’s WWE coworker Kayla Braxton commented with a fire emoji next to it.

Pic credit: @maxxinedupri/Instagram

Another commenter told Maxxine she “looked amazing” in her outfit during the WWE SmackDown appearance.

Pic credit: @maxxinedupri/Instagram

“Back to school never felt so good,” another commenter wrote about Maxxine’s look for the Friday night segment.

Pic credit: @maxxinedupri/Instagram

Maxxine featured in WWE SmackDown segment

Fans saw the debut of Maxxine Dupri on SmackDown several weeks ago, following a stint on NXT under the name Sofia Cromwell. As Maxxine, she became the Director of Talent for the Maximum Male Models, consisting of Mansoor and Mace. Maxxine helps manage the models with her brother, Max.

The group appeared in the Friday, September 16 episode of SmackDown, as Max and Maxxine arrived to the ring to present some back-to-school fashion. A clip below features the pair in the ring under a spotlight as they were the main attraction at that moment.

Unfortunately, the segment broke up when Braun Strowman returned to SmackDown, smashing through the models on their runway before throwing them around near the ring and causing further destruction.

Maxxine and Max could only watch helplessly from the ringside area as Braun destroyed their models. It’s unknown whether the models will return to SmackDown next week following that sort of incident.

Maxxine has yet to wrestle since arriving on the blue brand. However, she teased a potential feud with Hit Row’s B-Fab, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she gets involved in some matches of her own at some point, similar to former ringside talent including Summer Rae and CJ “Lana” Perry.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.