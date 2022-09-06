WWE star Maxxine Dupri in skimpy bikini bottoms for ‘behind the scenes’ shoot

Maxxine Dupri during a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

WWE superstar Maxxine Dupri continues to show fans she’s amongst the hottest stars appearing on the blue brand, alongside her brother, Max Dupri, and the Maximum Male Models.

While Maxxine generally makes sure those models, Mansoor and Mace, are looking their best for the camera, she’s also known for participating in photo shoots on her own.

She shared one of those on her official Instagram on Monday, giving her followers an exclusive sneak peek at her recent shoot in a sizzling video clip.

In the brief video, Maxxine poses as the camera flash goes off to get images of her wearing attire from Jaunty, the clothing brand she owns.

The 25-year-old wrestling star and ringside manager wears skimpy black bikini bottoms in the clip and a gray Jaunty t-shirt tied in the middle to keep it an inch or so above her belly button.

Maxxine has her long locks flowing down the front of her shirt as she poses with her hands on her hips or a hand behind her head for various shots. She gives several seductive looks as the camera flashes to capture her best images.

“behind the scenes,” is all she wrote in her caption, adding a video camera emoji.

Maxxine Dupri gets fans’ attention with latest post

While Maxxine doesn’t have as large an Instagram following as WWE stars like Mandy Rose, Alexa Bliss, or Charlotte Flair, she still generates lots of attention with her sizzling content. The latest IG post picked up over 8,400 Likes and 100-plus comments.

“The Sexiest Woman in WWE,” one fan proclaimed about Maxxine in the comment section.

Pic credit: @maxxinedupri/Instagram

“You’re so beautiful an absolute gorgeous goddess,” another fan said in the comments.

Pic credit: @maxxinedupri/Instagram

Another individual referred to Maxxine as the “future Maximum Female Models” group, which could make for an interesting story down the road in WWE. Perhaps Maxxine and a few other SmackDown women, such as Natalya Neidhart and Sonya Deville, could form a new faction.

Pic credit: @maxxinedupri/Instagram

What’s next for Maximum Male Models?

Until Maxxine decides to branch off and do her own thing, she’s currently considered a member of the Maximum Male Models, a four-person faction on the WWE SmackDown roster.

They’ve been featured for several weeks, with Maxxine and her brother, Max, showcasing their male models, Mansoor and Mace. According to the MMM website, Maxxine is the group’s Director of Talent. She also acts as a ringside valet for the tag team.

Last Friday, the Maximum Male Models made their in-ring debut on SmackDown. They took on their recent rivals, Hit Row, but ended up with a loss. However, the battle didn’t end there.

Los Lotharios arrived to the ring and got involved to help MMM attack Hit Row. Soon after, the Street Profits rushed to the ring to save Hit Row, suggesting there could be a huge tag team match on the way.

Fans could see Hit Row and Street Profits join forces to take on Maximum Male Models and Los Lotharios during an upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The blue brand’s tag teams will all be looking to boost their records and gain momentum as they strive for top contender status. After all, the main goal is to dethrone the reigning tag team champions Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Maxxine will likely continue her appearances at ringside in support of the team during their feud with Hit Row. However, Hit Row’s Briana Brandy, aka B-Fab, should be there to keep an eye on MMM’s ringside valet and her brother, Max.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.