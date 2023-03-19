Pro wrestling star and stunner Maxxine Dupri continues to slay with various jaw-dropping looks that she models on social media or during her appearances for the WWE.

The 25-year-old leader of the Maximum Male Models recently appeared in Stamford, Connecticut, for an episode of WWE’s The Bump.

Dupri rocked a gorgeous green ensemble featuring a thigh-skimming dress, lace-up black high heels, shiny accessories, and flawless makeup.

The dress featured a plunging top with a tie across her chest and strategic cutouts on the sides, showing a bit of her toned midsection.

She kept her wavy locks styled up with a part in the middle and wore dark lashes and brows along with a light pink lip or gloss.

Maxxine also included a few visible accessories with her trademark sparkly “M” pendant on a chain necklace and several rings and earrings.

Maxxine compares herself to a Kardashian during WWE’s The Bump

Maxxine’s stunning outfit was for an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, a weekly show that has featured many of the company’s stars from past and present. Recent guests included Liv Morgan, Amy “Lita” Dumas, and Trish Stratus.

Maxxine appeared alongside MMM’s Mace on the show. During Maxxine’s time there, she addressed the “normies” and brought up how she is much like a reality TV star, similar to one of the Kardashians.

The WWE star shared a carousel post of photos from her appearance on The Bump, including a video clip in her second slide.

“I mean, listen. I’ve got these normies keeping up with me like I’m a Kardashian. OK? So they should take notes,” Maxxine said during her appearance.

“Because just like the original momager, I know exactly what I’m doing, and I make no mistakes,” she said, referring to reality TV’s famous momager, Kris Jenner.

“So sit back. Just sit back and enjoy the show,” Maxxine told the host, adding, “Tune in, if you will, and leave my O-tis alone.”

Maxxine has her own clothing line Jaunty

Monsters and Critics previously reported about the clothing brand Jaunty, which Maxxine, real name Sydney Zrzmel, launched several years ago.

She’s modeled various attire from the collection, including a teeny green bikini and the brand’s special Love items ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Earlier in March, she enlisted the help of one of her WWE co-stars, NXT’s backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell, to help with modeling items.

Mitchell posed backstage in front of an all-white backdrop, with her shadow appearing on two sides of her. For the shoot, she rocked black boots with laces dangling from them, red shorts, and a long-sleeved red crop top revealing her midriff.

“our self love era is just getting started 💌,” the @shopjaunty caption said, with a geotag for the Amway Center, a venue where WWE and NXT take place in Orlando, Florida.

Based on the Jaunty website, McKenzie is wearing the Love Crew, a cotton fleece crew neck that sells for $85. It’s paired with the Love Short, which sells for $65.

“Your new cotton fleece essential lounge short that pairs seamlessly with The Love Crew. Featuring an adjustable waist band and a buttery soft fabric,” the Love Short description reads, with an image of Maxxine modeling the item.

Jaunty’s items are available through online ordering. For customers in the Scottsdale, Arizona region, there is a Jaunty shop in Scottsdale, Arizona, where they can pick up items they order online and shop for others.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.