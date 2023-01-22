Wrestling star Maryse Mizanin, known for her years of entertaining fans in WWE, had plenty of reason to celebrate this weekend as she welcomed another year around the sun.

The former WWE Divas Champion officially turned 40 on Saturday and showed fans some of the fancy celebration and dazzling outfit she wore.

Maryse, a French Canadian who became a star through the WWE Diva Search, donned a stunning sparkly red outfit for the occasion, consisting of a shoulderless and sleeveless top portion that hugged her curves and revealed her shoulders and midsection.

It connected to matching sparkly red pants that glittered spectacularly in the light. She donned shiny jewelry, including dangling earrings, bracelets, and rings to match the elegant look.

As she leaned on a bar in front of bright red balloons, she held a glass of champagne with a beautiful necklace dangling from it. Maryse kept her head tilted to one side, letting her gorgeous blond hair fall past her waist as she looked at her glass.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She let the photo in this speak for itself, adding only a champagne bottle and party emoji as her caption.

Maryse celebrates 40th birthday in sparkly red attire

The Instagram post above was one of several that Maryse Mizanin shared with fans and followers. In another photo, she beamed a bright white smile as she stood with her arm around a decorative item which could’ve been a cake or container holding flowers for the blonde beauty.

For this particular image, Maryse used a heart and party face emoji to show she was embracing her big day. That led to over 88,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments for the wrestling star.

In another jaw-dropping shot, Maryse has her arms raised ecstatically in the air next to red balloons and a metallic cake with “40” on it. Various bits of her outfit sparkled with the camera flash, as did her shiny watch or bracelet and light reflecting off the balloons.

“Here’s to 40,” the French Canadian wrestling star said in the caption for her image.

The beautiful and fun-filled photo racked up over 134,000 likes, along with 1,800-plus comments from fans, friends, and family wishing Maryse well on her special day.

Maryse’s fitness and diet include HIIT, special treats

As longtime WWE fans have seen, Maryse isn’t only a wrestling star but is also a reality TV star. She currently stars in her own series with her husband, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, in USA’s Miz & Mrs.

Before that, she was on the E! reality TV series Total Divas, appearing in Seasons 6 and 7 of the show, which followed the work and personal lives of WWE’s women wrestlers.

While starring on Total Divas several years ago, she exclusively told E! Online about her diet and fitness routine to look incredible in her stylish outfits such as dresses, bikinis, and wrestling gear.

She revealed that high-intensity interval training, aka HIIT, was her favorite form of exercise at the time.

“I like to do that because I’m not really a cardio person. HITT is basically working your entire body, and it’s burning [calories] for about eight to 12 hours after you work out,” Maryse explained.

She added that her HIIT workouts included weights and cleared up many women’s misconception that using weights will make them “bulky and big.”

“You’ll get curves and just be lean, very lean. That’s the trick. Doing cardio is not really going to help in that way,” she said.

As far as dieting, she confessed then that due to her being French, she loved cheese and bread. Maryse said she also loved chocolate cake but enjoys those treats in moderation. On her birthday, she likely lets herself enjoy as much cake and goodies as she wants for the celebration.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.