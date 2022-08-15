WWE star Maryse bids farewell in white crop top and black spandex

WWE’s Maryse shows off her makeup and hair in a selfie. Pic credit: @marysemizanin/Instagram

Maryse Mizanin has traveled a lot in the past week, as she made appearances on both coasts for various WWE events and recently showed fans some of the scenes from her trips.

On Sunday, the former WWE Divas Champion shared a set of stunning selfies from a hotel room as she said goodbye to one destination before heading to the next with her husband, fellow WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

“Bonjour Atlantic City!” the 39-year-old Canadian wrestler and reality TV star wrote in her Instagram caption.

In her two photos, Maryse is simply rocking a pair of tight black spandex pants and a sleeveless white crop top as she poses for mirror selfies.

However, they reveal her fit physique, including sculpted arms and a toned midsection, which she’s maintained for her appearances in WWE.

Her captivating images grabbed fans’ attention as they pulled in over 51,000 likes and hundreds of comments reacting to the WWE superstar’s sizzling travel attire.

Maryse shared the photos from a stop in Atlantic City as she was in New Jersey for a WWE Sunday Stunner show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Based on the show’s advertised lineup, The Miz would take on Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship. Also scheduled to appear were WWE’s Carmella, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey, and more.

On Saturday, The Miz was in Salisbury, Maryland for another WWE show. According to Yardbarker, he and Theory lost in a United States Championship triple threat match against the champ Bobby Lashley.

Fans react to Maryse’s latest pics

With 1.5 million followers, Maryse doesn’t have quite the following that other WWE stars like Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose, and Sasha Banks have, but it’s still a significant number. Many fans and followers dropped by the comments section of her latest post to give their thoughts.

One fan remarked that Maryse is a “classy, beautiful goddess” based on her latest series of photos.

“Natural beauty😍no need for a filter/make up 🔥#BeautyQueen,” another fan commented on the post.

“Mike you are a lucky man,” yet another individual said in the comments, reminding The Miz of how amazing his wife is.

The Miz and Maryse brought kids to WrestleMania 39 event

Maryse and The Miz currently star in their reality show Miz and Mrs on USA, showcasing their everyday lives and adventures with friends and family. That includes their two daughters, Madison Jade and Monroe Sky, who The Miz and Maryse also show off in photos and videos on their social media.

This past week, the family took a trip to Los Angeles, California, to attend the WWE WrestleMania 39 launch party, which also featured Snoop Dogg getting a custom belt among the festivities. Other WWE superstars were at the event, including Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Valerie Loureda, Liv Morgan, and The Street Profits.

Maryse shared a series of Instagram photos from the event, which took place at the Los Angeles Rams’ SoFi Stadium, the host venue for next year’s WrestleMania 39.

In addition to a family photo on the football field, she also included images of her daughters in the wrestling ring, posing with Lakers and Rams cheerleaders, and hanging out with the Los Angeles Kings’ mascot.

Additionally, Maryse shared a cute video featuring her, The Miz, and the girls during their time at the stadium to help launch WrestleMania 39 months ahead of the event.

In some fun scenes, the girls walk the vast football field with their parents, pin their mom in the wrestling ring, and dance around with the cheerleaders.

WrestleMania 39 won’t take place until early April 2023, but tickets have already gone on sale for fans eager to attend the event. It’s typically a two-night event featuring the best of the best from the WWE competing in championship and feud matches.

Next up for The Miz and Maryse will likely be an appearance on Monday’s episode of Raw, set to take place in the nation’s capital.

WWE Raw airs on Mondays at 8/7c on USA.