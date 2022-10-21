WWE star Mandy Rose continues to captivate fans with her impressive championship reign. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Mandy Rose is showing fans and followers that an impressive body transformation is possible if they follow her guidance and put in the necessary work to get there.

The WWE NXT Women’s Champion took to her Instagram on Friday, sharing a stunning video set to Beyonce’s Break My Soul as she posed in a spacious closet full of clothing and accessories.

Standing barefoot, Rose wore a dark sports bra and form-fitting spandex, showing her impressive physique in different angles in the video, including several front-facing, sideways, and rear poses.

The WWE superstar let her hair’s long wavy curls flow down and wore minimal accessories except for a small bracelet on one wrist.

In several parts of the video, she adjusts her attire and hair as she provides the perfect poses for her physique. Rose’s message promoted a special fitness program she’s offering to others looking to get themselves in fantastic shape.

“My 6-week transformation program is still available !! It’s never too late to start guys! Start taking care of your body, making healthier choices day by day and I promise you, u will start feeling better not just physically but mentally as well! Let’s goo!!” she wrote in her inspiring caption.

Fans react to Mandy Rose’s stunning video

Fans and friends had plenty to say about the fitness-themed video share from Mandy Rose. As of this writing, over 30,000 likes were on the post with 400+ comments.

“I need to be transformed by you please !” wrote CJ Perry, who previously worked in WWE as Lana.

“Beautiful as always,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“This body been 🔥 for years though,” another fan wrote regarding Rose’s transformation.

What is Mandy Rose’s transformation program?

Rose, well-known for her WWE career and recent reign as NXT Women’s Champion, offers a 6-week transformation program alongside her fiance, Sabatino “Sabby” Piscitelli. The two became engaged earlier this year after several years of dating.

The 6-week transformation program offers strength training exercises with high-intensity cardio to optimize fat burning, muscle building, and “all-around health. It also features training splits for men and women to ensure maximum benefits from the workouts.

The program, described as being for “all fitness levels,” includes a workout plan, a nutrition guide download, and six live sessions with Rose and Piscitelli during the scheduled timeframe.

The 32-year-old Rose has a background in fitness and bikini modeling, including her taking first place at the 2014 WBFF Diva Bikini Pro World Championship. Piscitelli is a former NFL player and professional wrestler who previously worked with NXT. He continues to work as a personal trainer.

Fans can see the WWE NXT Women’s Champion in action during NXT’s upcoming event, Halloween Havoc, as she puts her title on the line against Alba Fyre. More details about Rose and Piscitelli’s 6-week transformation program are available on the Solin website.

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc streams on Peacock on Saturday, October 22.