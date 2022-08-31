WWE star Mandy Rose slays in shiny thigh-skimming skirt for Big Mad clip

WWE NXT star Mandy Rose shared a quick performance video with fans. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

WWE superstar Mandy Rose is preparing for one of the biggest matches of her career, and while she’s been doing some intense training, she’s not afraid to have some quick fun on social media.

The NXT Women’s Champion recently shared a quick clip of herself sizzling in a shiny latex or vinyl skirt while displaying her lip-syncing skills.

Rose wears a thigh-skimming, tight, black skirt along with a matching black halter top that almost appears connected but dangles down towards the skirt for a captivating look.

Her brunette locks also flow down, and Rose has clearly kept up with the self-tanning. Her makeup is also on point, as the champ tends to look stunning in and out of the ring. For accessories, she’s rocking a shiny wristwatch, silver necklace, and several rings on her hands.

In the video (below), Rose starts off seated in a chair as she glances at her nails before standing up and beginning to lip-sync words from Ktlyn’s hip-hop song Big Mad.

“I never give a broke b***h any time of day. You ugly when you jealous, b***h look at that face. I’m hot right now, and you not, mm-kay?” Rose lip-syncs as she looks to the side, bats her eyes, then flips her hair to the side with a playful smile.

“OH YOU BIG MAD 😜 #mandy #champ,” she wrote in her caption for the clip.

Fans react to Mandy Rose’s Big Mad performance

With several million followers on Instagram, Mandy Rose received lots of compliments and feedback for her quick video clip. As of this writing, the Big Mad performance gained her over 51,000 Likes and 600-plus comments.

One fan wowed by the performance called the NXT star “stunningly beautiful,” adding several emojis with the comment.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

“How can anyone be big mad at ya? I can’t. 😊” another fan commented on the video.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

“Your awesome 🤩 What doesn’t kill you will only make you stronger to fight harder,” yet another individual remarked, giving the NXT Women’s Champion some friendly advice.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Rose to compete in huge championship match

Next up for Mandy Rose in the wrestling world will be the championship unification match this weekend at WWE NXT’s World’s Collide event in Orlando, Florida.

Rose, the NXT Women’s Champion, will be part of a triple threat match featuring WWE’s NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and challenger Blair Davenport. The winner of the match will leave with both championship belts.

Mandy Rose’s reign has lasted for over 300 days, and she’s now amongst the top three women in terms of NXT Championship reigns. She recently passed the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion, Paige, for the fourth-longest reign in the title’s history.

She’s approaching Charlotte Flair for the third-longest reign. Flair held the title twice for a total of 321 days during her time in NXT. For Rose to pass that, she’ll need to win a difficult match against two challengers.

The Worlds Collide event takes place on September 4, with live stream viewing available on Peacock.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.