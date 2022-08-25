WWE star Mandy Rose shows off stunning ring gear, celebrates boyfriend’s birthday

WWE NXT star Mandy Rose recently surprised her boyfriend for his birthday. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

The WWE NXT Women’s Champion continues to captivate her fans along with the critics. In a recent photo share, Mandy Rose had an interesting message about attracting what she deserves.

That could include her boyfriend, whom Rose recently surprised for his birthday with a special event.

On Thursday, Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, took to Instagram to show off her jaw-dropping ring gear, which featured an eye-catching orange and black theme.

Her attire featured a trademark pair of skimpy black shorts with orange stitching and a halter-style top featuring orange dots running up the sides on a black background.

A bedazzled bra piece was connected to the top and had different colored speckles, giving more pop to an already stunning look.

The NXT star shared two images, one providing a front-facing pose and smirk and the other a sideways pose. In the latter, she’d donned a cool-looking red-leather jacket featuring hanging frills and a beaded pattern on various parts.

“You’ll be amazed at what you attract after you start believing in what you deserve,” Rose wrote in her caption, including a flame and heart emoji.

She also credited Eric Johnson for taking the photos, as he’s the WWE Staff photographer per his official Instagram profile.

Johnson has photographed many other WWE superstars, including Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, Roman Reigns, and Randy Orton.

Rose recently celebrated boyfriend’s birthday

Ahead of sharing the look at her stunning ring gear, Mandy Rose shared an IG carousel post celebrating her boyfriend, Sabatino Piscitelli. He previously worked with WWE under the ring name Tino Sabbatelli.

Rose’s post included a video clip and other photos from vacations or times they spent together. A few images are individual Sabbatelli shots, including a cute picture of him with several dogs and another posing shirtless.

“Happiest birthday wishes to my babe @sabatinop24 We’ve been through a lot over the years but always managed to find our way back to each other 😊 You are one of the strongest & hardest working man I know and no matter what happens in life you never let it affect your mentality,” Rose said in her post’s caption.

“Thank you for your continued support and always staying positive and motivating me everyday to be better. Hope you have the best day ever, and you’re like fine wine, you get better with age 😋😘❤️🙏🏻 love you,” she wrote in her sweet message.

Rose’s photo series, which featured several pics of her posing in bikinis with her man, had over 63,000 Likes and 550-plus comments as of this report.

Based on an IG post that her boyfriend shared featuring a series of images, it was a fun celebration too.

The first image includes Rose standing in front of her boyfriend with friends and family surrounding them. The group is hanging out at Drive Shack, possibly in Orlando or West Palm Beach, Florida.

The chain’s various locations feature a driving range, virtual games, food, and drinks, making it a great spot to celebrate a birthday or other event.

“What a great night/birthday with all my family and friends. Thank you baby for surprising me,” Piscitelli said in his caption, tagging Rose.

Mandy Rose to compete in huge NXT match

As fans know, when Mandy Rose isn’t modeling gear or spending time with her boyfriend, she’s training or competing in the matches for WWE NXT. As the WWE NXT Women’s Champion, she recently took care of business at Heatwave, defeating No. 1 contender Zoey Stark.

That led to Rose bragging about how she’s defeated all of the toughest opponents that came her way. However, she’s since received a few new challengers from the recent NXT 2.0 episode.

During the show, Blair Davenport defeated Indi Hartwell in the ring and called out the WWE NXT Women’s Champion. Rose came to the ring to confront Davenport. However, NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura arrived to the ring during Mandy’s speech.

According to Bleacher Report, that in-ring situation led to the creation of a Triple Threat match between Davenport, Rose, and Satomura to unify the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT UK Women’s Championship.

The match takes place at WWE’s NXT Worlds Collide event which arrives on September 4. The winner will claim both championships, ahead of NXT Europe replacing NXT UK next year.

While Rose has enjoyed a lengthy reign as the NXT Women’s Champion, her time as champ could end when she faces those two talented opponents. However, she could also end up celebrating the unification of both titles, further adding to her reign.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.