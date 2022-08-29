WWE star Mandy Rose in skimpy bikini at beach wows fans 

Mandy Rose revealed another stunning shot from her beach photo shoot. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

WWE’s Mandy Rose keeps summer going strong as she continues to show various images from her shoots featuring beautiful beach scenes.

The 32-year-old wrestling star unveiled a photo on her official Instagram on Sunday in which she wore a stunning blue bikini as she stood in the sand leaning against a solid structure, possibly a stone pillar for a dock or boardwalk.

The NXT Women’s Champion has her brunette hair styled and makeup on point as she gives a serious look at anyone viewing her photo. Behind her are some light ocean waves and blue skies from the gorgeous beach scenery.

Rose didn’t provide any clever or insightful captions with the image, as she let the picture speak for itself. However, her caption included a blue heart emoji.

She also tagged Harry LHGFX Photography to give credit for taking the photo and Kristen Lonie Swimwear for the two-piece swimsuit.

Based on details from Kristie Lonie’s website, Rose might be wearing their Sky Blue Bikini and Bottom, which are available in a variety of sizes and several styles for the bottoms.

Rose’s latest share from her photoshoot arrives several days after she celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday. Based on posts they shared on Instagram, it was a fun event featuring family and friends at a Drive Shack.

Rose also shared a collection of photos and a video clip of herself with her boyfriend, Sabatino Piscitelli, formerly known as Tino Sabbatelli within WWE.

Fans react to Mandy Rose in beautiful beach scene

Much like her previous shares in bikinis or dazzling attire, Mandy Rose’s latest photo share received much attention. As of this writing, Rose had received over 41,000 Likes and 400-plus comments on her picture from the beach.

One individual referred to Rose as “the most beautiful woman in the world” based on the latest image she showed off.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

“Beautiful is an understatement to describe your beauty♥️,” another admiring fan account wrote in the comment section.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Another commenter said Mandy Rose broke Instagram by sharing the latest bikini image on everyone’s feeds.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Mandy Rose to compete in championship unification match

During a recent episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Mandy Rose was involved in an in-ring segment when Blair Davenport arrived to the ring and called out the Women’s Champion.

While Rose responded to Davenport’s call-out in the ring, it also brought the NXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura, to the ring. After all, Satomura is also a women’s champion within NXT.

She’s the fourth NXT star to hold the UK Women’s Championship, joining previous stars Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, and the woman she defeated, Kay Lee Ray.

The in-ring confrontation with Rose, Davenport, and Satomura ultimately led to the creation of a Triple Threat match which will unify the two women’s championships. That match will take place at Worlds Collide on September 4 in Orlando, Florida.

As of this writing, Rose has held the NXT Women’s Championship for 307 days. This week, Rose should surpass former women’s champ Paige for the third-longest reign as champion.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.