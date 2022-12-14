WWE star Mandy Rose fired for FanTime content, reacts to release

WWE has fired Mandy Rose due to her fan page content. Pic credit: @mandysaccs/Instagram

Mandy Rose has been fired by WWE after a career of over five years, including a lengthy run as NXT Women’s Champion.

Based on online details, Rose was released by WWE due to racy content that she was sharing online via her subscription-based fan page. Rose reportedly operated a BrandArmy premium paywall account with FanTime.

The news arrived a day after her match in which she lost her NXT Women’s Championship after a reign that ranked among the three-best in WWE’s history.

Rose, whose real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno, regularly shared pictures and videos on her social media wearing swimsuits, workout gear, and her outfits for WWE appearances. She’d recently shared pics of herself in a skimpy bikini for Fitness Gurls’ swimsuit issue.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp tweeted on Wednesday about Rose’s release, indicating, “WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page.”

“They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal,” he tweeted about Rose’s release.

WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal. pic.twitter.com/RZSiQ53XPf — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 14, 2022

Rose’s Instagram links include her “VIP Fan Page,” which leads to her FanTime page. According to Ringside News, content from Rose’s FanTime leaked a week ago, including Rose going nude in a swimming pool for a skinny-dipping live stream.

As of this report, it’s unknown what specific content the WWE had issues with that resulted in Rose’s release.

Mandy Rose reacts to NXT loss, WWE exit

Rose currently boasts over a million followers each on her Twitter and Instagram pages. On the latter, she’s promoted various products or services, including her online fitness program with her fiance Sabbatino Piscitelli, her Amarose skincare line, and WWE merch.

She’d recently been involved in an NXT social media promotion for her group Toxic Attraction’s merchandise as the trio, including Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, showed their shirts and baseball caps in video clips.

Those shirts included Rose’s likeness on the front, along with two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jayne and Dolin, who are still part of WWE’s NXT roster.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Rose said “Thank you,” with a smiley face in a retweet of Phil Cataldo of Elite POV’s message suggesting fans need to “give @WWE_MandyRose her flowers.”

Rose’s accomplishments included a reign of 413 days as WWE NXT Women’s Champion, which ended on Tuesday evening.

Cataldo also said in praising Rose, she “Brought back stability to the brand,” and, “Created Toxic Attraction into a must see stable (IMO),” and, “Put over a new young talent on the way out.”

Mandy Rose started WWE as Tough Enough contestant

Rose first appeared as a contestant on WWE’s Tough Enough Season 6 in 2015. That show featured individuals who weren’t necessarily highly-trained wrestlers participating in a reality competition show to become the next superstars to sign with WWE.

She finished as a runner-up to the show winners, Joshua Bredl and the late Sarah Lee, both of whom had brief careers with WWE.

Despite not winning Tough Enough, Rose signed a five-year contract with WWE and debuted as part of the NXT brand at a live event in January 2016. She’d go on to receive training in her career from legends including Booker T, Lita, and Billy Gunn.

She’d eventually move to the main roster, first appearing on Raw in 2017 alongside former WWE star Paige and Rose’s friend, Sonya Deville, as they attacked Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Alexa Bliss.

Rose and Deville would ultimately get drafted to SmackDown in 2018’s WWE Superstar Shake-Up, where the duo functioned as a tag team and alliance for some time. Rose got into a storyline with WWE star Otis and ultimately feuded with Deville.

She returned to Raw via trade in September 2020. Rose spent a brief time there teaming up with Dana Brooke. The pair competed in the tag team turmoil match on the first night of WrestleMania 37 but lost.

Fans saw Rose return to WWE NXT, her original starting place, in July 2021. One month later, she formed the iconic Toxic Attraction alliance with Jayne and Dolin. Rose would win the NXT Women’s Championship at 2021’s Halloween Havoc, defeating Raquel Gonzalez.

As NXT Women’s Champion, Rose bested a variety of top contenders, including Alba Fyre, Wendy Choo, and Zoey Stark. However, this past Tuesday, Roxanne Perez defeated Rose with a roll-up pinfall after a hard-fought match, claiming the championship for the first time in her career and ending Rose’s reign.

With Rose’s release from WWE, it’s unknown what her next move will be, although many other stars released by WWE tend to move on to the company’s biggest rival, All Elite Wrestling.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.