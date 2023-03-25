With WrestleMania around the corner, WWE star Liv Morgan was showing her love for Las Vegas as SmackDown took place in Nevada.

The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion shared a series of photos as she rocked a curve-hugging denim dress backstage at the arena.

She posed with a peace sign, eyes closed, and a smile keeping her back slightly turned to the camera with one knee bent. She also wore some fresh Nike Air Jordan high-top sneakers in a light blue and white colorway.

Liv had a fuzzy white bucket hat atop her head with her wavy blonde locks flowing down her back at MGM Grand Arena’s backstage area.

A second slide provided a close-up of her sneakers which featured gold hardware near the bottom of the laces.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The final slide in Liv’s Instagram carousel post featured her in a sideways pose with a knee bent again as she stood before a black tarp on concrete or pavement.

“Love u forever Vegas,” Liv wrote in her caption, sharing the IG post with her 2.1 million followers.

Liv’s popularity is apparent even without a championship belt, as over 1,300 comments arrived to celebrate her look. Her latest IG post also had over 106,000 likes as of this writing.

Liv Morgan enjoyed Taylor Swift’s concert in Vegas

With SmackDown in Vegas on Friday night, Liv and her WWE colleague Sonya Deville (real name Daria Berenato) had the opportunity to check out the Taylor Swift concert. Swift’s latest performance took place at nearby Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Liv shared several video clips on her Instagram Story, featuring her and Sonya singing along to Taylor’s hit songs during the show. Among the songs Taylor performs in Liv’s clips are her hits Love Story and We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. Based on the footage, Liv and Sonya thoroughly enjoyed the show.

Liv Morgan to appear in WrestleMania 39 Showcase match

While Liv won’t be battling for any women’s championships at WrestleMania 39, she will be featured in a WrestleMania 39 Showcase match announced by Raw and SmackDown General Manager Adam Pearce weeks ago.

The women’s match will feature Liv teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez as they battle three other teams. They’ll include WWE star Natalya with Shotzi and Ronda Rousey with Shayna Baszler. A fourth team is to be determined.

In recent weeks, viewers have seen Chelsea Green pestering the GM, even demanding he add her to the Showcase match. She recently partnered with Piper Niven but has also teamed up with Carmella before, giving her potential partners for the match.

Liv’s WrestleMania 39 match will be a Fatal Fourway, with the last team standing declared the winners. It’s possible that the winning team could go on to get a shot at the championship belts currently held by Lita and Becky Lynch. The tag champs will team up with Trish Stratus for an exciting match against Damage CTRL’s trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

Liv Morgan promotes her WWE merchandise

Many of the stars of WWE have official merchandise available through WWE Shop, including hats, t-shirts, hoodies, and other items fans want to own to support their favorites. Liv is among those stars and has a variety of items available.

Liv currently has 27 items available at the WWE Shop, with the top seller being a framed plaque as part of the Golden Moments Signature Series. It includes an autographed photo of her after winning the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank 2022. The item also includes a piece of match-used canvas from the premium live event.

There are also men’s and women’s black t-shirts with Liv’s image on the front and the phrases “Liv Forever,” “Ya Only Liv Once,” and “Watch Me” available for $29.99. Additional items include autographed trading cards, a Liv Morgan Kuricha Plush doll, and a three-piece removable Fathead Wall Decal Set.

Liv promotes her merch through a link in her Instagram bio, most likely earning some affiliate commission for any of her items or others that customers purchase through the link. Based on her large following on Instagram and popularity, it’s likely a nice bit of extra earnings to go with her WWE salary.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.