WWE star Liv Morgan went shopping in style, recently appearing at Cool Kicks in California to shop for some new additions to her sneaker collection.

Morgan, real name Gionna Daddio, is set to step into the ring for one of the upcoming WrestleMania 39 matches, but first, she wanted to check out the huge selection of kicks at the popular store.

The 28-year-old showed up for her appearance, rocking a pair of sweet pink Nike SB Dunks to go with a colorful outfit she put together.

Her captivating attire included a long sleeve shirt where one side was blue pinstripes and the other was green pinstripes. Keeping things mixed up, one sleeve was a white and yellow pinstripe, and the other sleeve was a green and white pinstripe.

She paired that with a skirt full of life with vibrant artwork and cartoonlike graphics in various colors scattered all over it. Part of the design featured a black and white checkered pattern on the back.

Liv’s long blond locks were flowing with some streaks of a darker color and a blue clip in them. As accessories, Liv wore reading glasses and had on several beaded necklaces and multiple rings on her fingers.

During her trip, she picked up a number of new kicks to add to her collection, including her first-ever pair of New Balance sneakers, along with some Jordans and other Nikes she liked.

Liv Morgan shops for sneakers ahead of WrestleMania 39 match

Liv was in the area ahead of an appearance on Friday’s WWE SmackDown, ahead of WWE’s big event, WrestleMania 39, which was scheduled for both nights of the weekend in California.

During her appearance on the Cool Kicks YouTube video, Liv revealed that she was part of a Women’s WrestleMania Showcase four-way tag team match that would take place on Sunday evening.

She’ll team up with Raquel Rodriguez to battle three other teams: Rhonda Rousey with Shayna Baszler, Natalya Neidhart with Shotzi, and Chelsea Green with Sonya Deville.

Before her WWE events, Liv seemed to enjoy her time hanging out in Cool Kicks to talk about her love of sneakers, what it takes to make it in WWE, and more. She also attempted to make one shot on the in-store basketball hoop for $500 off her total purchase.

It’s no secret that Liv enjoys her sneakers. Her outfits often include fresh footwear, such as last week’s SmackDown fit with Nike Jordans. She’s also been featured on another famous YouTube sneaker show, Sneaker Shopping with Complex.

Liv Morgan appeared on Celtic Warrior Workouts

Another WWE star who will appear as part of the WrestleMania 39 card is The Celtic Warrior Sheamus, who has his own YouTube channel and series, Celtic Warrior Workouts. He brings on his WWE colleagues to show some of their workout routines.

Liv appeared in Episode 107 to present the exercises she uses to target her glute muscles. Her routine consisted of a circuit of exercises performed three times.

The circuit’s exercises started with one-and-a-half rep squats using a barbell from a rack. They would do a full squat followed by a half squat for 10 reps.

Next up were hip thrusts using some sort of weight, whether a barbell, dumbbell, or kettlebell. Kneeling squats arrived as the third exercise in the circuit. It involved using the barbell from the rack but kneeling on the ground to do the squats.

They also did 10 donkey kicks on each leg using an attachment on the cable machine and finished it off with single-leg box squats to really work the glutes.

That circuit really challenged Sheamus, but Liv had a surprise finisher after that. It consisted of 50 air jump squats followed by Tabata abs. That’s 15 seconds on and 15 seconds off for three minutes. Needless to say, it exhausted both Liv and Sheamus, who were out of breath at the end.

Following the presentation of her routine, Sheamus asked how long it took, and Liv thought it was maybe 30 or 40 minutes. She revealed she doesn’t make her workouts too long and focuses on form.

“Honestly, I don’t really work out for 45 minutes ever. I try to just keep breaks minimal and just take my time in the sets,” Liv shared.

She’ll put her body to the test at WrestleMania 39 as she teams up with Raquel to try to win the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase tag team match.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX. WWE’s WrestleMania 39 streams on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, starting at 8/7c on Peacock.