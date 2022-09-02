WWE star Liv Morgan in thigh-skimming skirt makes championship statement

WWE star Liv Morgan shows off her makeup in a backstage selfie. Pic credit: @yaonlylivvonce/Instagram

WWE superstar Liv Morgan sent a message to her friends, fans, followers, and even her upcoming opponent ahead of her Clash at the Castle battle.

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion will take on Shayna Baszler at the big event in Cardiff, Wales, and is ready to show the world she deserves the title.

In a photo she shared on Instagram, Liv wore a short white skirt with blue, white, and black lines across the bottom. She paired it with a white crop top and a stylish blue jacket with white heels on her feet. The 28-year-old wrestling star also wore her eyeglasses and a choker necklace to complete the cute look.

She posed, holding the championship belt up high in front of a poster that shows her as WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. The shot of the post includes two other WWE superstars who have previously won championships: Rey Mysterio and Bayley.

“I am your PROUD Smackdown Women’s Champion standing front and center in an elite group of performers that I either grew up watching, have mentored me, or have pushed me to be my absolute best,” Liv said in her caption.

She indicated it took “endless amounts of positive thinking” and “endless amounts of hard work” when she thought she’d never be good enough.

“I love this with my whole heart and soul and will always give this my heart and soul. Wrestling is my first love, my soulmate..and for the first time in my life, I finally feel proud of myself,” Liv said in the message before wishing her opponent good luck in this weekend’s match.

The second slide in Liv’s IG post is a video clip as the camera shows other superstars on the poster, including Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins, Domenick Mysterio, and WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Fans react to championship statement

With 1.9 million followers on her Instagram, the latest photo post and message from Liv Morgan gained plenty of attention. As of this writing, the SmackDown Women’s Champion had received over 73,000 Likes and 800-plus comments.

“You’re amazing, multi-talented, and your beauty transcends the physical realm,” a commenter said, praising the WWE star.

“I am so beyond proud of you. and a proud supporter of you. love you forever livvy,” one of Liv’s fans wrote in the comment section.

“You earned it Liv. Don’t let anyone tell you different,” another fan remarked regarding her championship.

Liv facing tough Clash at the Castle battle

Weeks ago, Liv Morgan captured the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship for her first time at Money in the Bank in Las Vegas. That arrived soon after she’d won her first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match to earn the briefcase with a title shot. She followed it up by cashing it in on Ronda Rousey after Ronda had just fought and defeated Natalya Neidhart in a title defense.

Liv went on to defend the championship against Rousey at WWE SummerSlam, albeit with a controversial finish. Ronda was briefly taken out of the championship picture, as she was fined and suspended by WWE for attacking Liv and various officials.

A new contender arrived for Liv’s belt as Shayna Baszler won a Gauntlet Match on SmackDown, giving her No. 1 contender status for Clash at the Castle. Like Ronda Rousey, Shayna’s another tough superstar who brings years of mixed martial arts experience to the ring from the UFC.

On Saturday, Shayna will attempt to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship for the first time in her career. It would add to several other WWE achievements, including two NXT Championship reigns and Women’s Tag Team title reigns with Nia Jax.

Based on Liv’s message, she’s prepared for many years to achieve her dream of becoming a superstar and champion. Now she’ll put her heart, soul, blood, sweat, and tears into attempting to defeat a determined Shayna Baszler.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX. WWE Clash at the Castle streams on Saturday, September 3, on Peacock.