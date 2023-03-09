WWE star Liv Morgan has seen her popularity rise over the years, leading to all sorts of appearances for the former SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Those have included appearing as a guest on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game, and appearing in a cameo role for the Chucky series.

Liv continued with her love of horror as she attended the Scream VI premiere just ahead of WWE Raw.

The film’s stars are Courtney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Samara Weaving, and Dermot Mulrooney.

The latest movie is expected to have a big upcoming weekend at the box office as fans flock to see who the latest Ghostface killer is in the series’ sixth installment.

However, Liv got an early look at all the suspenseful scenes and shocking twists at the recent premiere and showed her eye-catching look on social media.

WWE’s Liv Morgan attends the Scream VI premiere

For the occasion, Liv rocked a stunning dress featuring a wild black-and-white pattern seeming like a zebra print.

The top portion of Liv’s attire included a plunging neckline with different materials and a sheer pattern with more dark stripes.

The outfit may have included gloves similar to that plunging neckline based on the look.

Liv included strappy black high heels with her thigh-skimming dress, revealing her toned legs.

She kept her hair styled uniquely, with two buns atop her head, visible bangs, and long blond locks flowing to the sides.

Her makeup also stood out thanks to striking red lipstick, dark lashes, and brows.

Liv appeared to be wearing a unique series of black chokers with metal hardware, although they could have been additional parts of her dress.

The WWE star shared a carousel of photos in which she posed on a red carpet before the Scream VI backdrop featuring New York City.

“Scream for me,” Liv captioned her IG carousel post, adding some knife and blood emojis.

She geotagged NYC as the premiere’s location and tagged stylist King Troi and H&M Beauty by Jett to give credit for her look.

Liv shared another carousel featuring three more images to show closer looks of her glamorous fit.

“I screamed 7 times out loud,” she wrote for this caption, seeming to give a good review for the horror flick.

Liv’s appearance at the premiere arrived ahead of WWE Raw on Monday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Liv regularly appears on WWE SmackDown on Fridays, so there may be more to come involving her appearance when the blue brand’s show takes place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Liv partnered to promote horror video game

When Liv’s not attending horror movies, making appearances, or working full-time with WWE, she’s likely working out or relaxing.

Her downtime may include playing scary video games as she’s been a guest on UpUpDownDown, fellow WWE star Xavier Woods’ YouTube channel, several times. That included popping up while Woods and co-host Tyler Breeze played a new scary game, The Callisto Protocol.

Last November, Liv posted a video on her Instagram which indicated a paid partnership to promote The Callisto Protocol, a survival horror video game.

Liv shared a trailer clip with footage from the game and a message in her caption about what fans could expect.

“WATCH ME take my thrilling blend of hand-to-hand combat into the world of @callistothegame. The Black Iron Guards and blood-thirsty creatures don’t stand a chance! Join me December 2nd when the game drops on PS4 and PS5. #ad 👅,” Liv wrote.

The game was developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton. The Callisto Protocol was officially released on December 2, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S video game platforms.

While the game received mixed reviews, it received good-to-great ratings from PC Gamer, Shacknews, and PCGamesN.

Liv’s specific association with the game is unknown beyond her promoting it on her Instagram. However, with 2 million followers on her page, it likely brought a lot of attention to the survival horror game ahead of its release date.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX. Scream VI opens in theaters Friday, March 10.