WWE superstar Lacey Evans continues to share stunning images of herself, including her sizzling patriotic swimsuit and a recent visual in Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots.

Lacey showed fans a gorgeous photo on Monday from a photo shoot, along with a message about her 2023 Limitless Lady Calendar giveaway.

For the shoot, Lacey lay on a blanket on the tailgate of a pickup truck, wearing a red, white, and blue plaid, button-up shirt. She’d left her top unbuttoned and tied at the center to reveal her midsection.

She also wore skimpy Daisy Dukes with a waistband featuring stars and stripes. The shorts also showed her sculpted legs as she kept one knee bent and rested her lower leg on her other bent knee.

Lacey kept a cowboy hat over her face, with some of her hair flowing down past the tailgate from underneath. She rocked a patriotic pair of cowboy boots featuring red, white, and blue in the design to complete her look.

“Waiting on Tuesday to announce the 2023 Limitless Lady Calendar Winners. 🇺🇲🤠⏳️,” Lacey wrote, directing followers and fans to check the link in her Instagram bio for updates.

Fans and followers react to Lacey Evans’ photo

Lacey Evans currently boasts an Instagram following of 1.4 million, which helps her get plenty of attention for various posts. Her latest photo share picked up over 24,000 likes and 200-plus comments from fans admiring Lacey’s laid-back but stunning look.

“Don’t hide that pretty face with your hat,” one fan remarked about the photo.

Another commented that they are a fellow veteran currently deployed, adding Lacey looked “amazing,” and they like watching her wrestle.

“You and @onedopephotographer are creating some magic!” another fan commented, praising photographer J.R. Hutter, a US Army Combat Veteran, who has photographed other wrestling stars, including Nikkita Lyons, Chelsea Green, and Scarlett Bordeaux.

WWE star enjoys fitness with family

Several years ago, Lacey appeared along with her daughter Summer for a Nestle Pure Life Family Fitness Challenge video from WWE. During her appearance, she said people don’t need a gym membership “in order to get out and be fit,” as there are other ways.

“So what we do as a family is we get outside and flip some tires that’s laying around the yard. We go on bike rides, we go on walks and runs, and we, just like she said, I can’t stress it enough, ‘Just get outside and start moving,'” Lacey said.

In the video, Lacey, her daughter Summer, and former WWE personality Charly “Caruso” Arnolt played a game involving fitness. Each person drew a card with a letter on it. On that card was the name of an animal starting with that letter and a type of exercise they had to do.

For example, the trio did “penguin pushups,” ‘kangaroo jumping jacks,” and “horsey high knees.” The various moves provided strength-building, toning, and cardio, as they went through the cards and their suggested repetitions or time limit.

They were able to finish off with some “yak yoga,” allowing them to get in some helpful stretching to end things. The game provided a way to make fitness fun for the whole family, which Lacey is a big fan of.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.