Professional wrestler Lacey Evans may have been missing in action lately from WWE SmackDown, but she continues to remind fans of her presence through social media.

She recently shared a sizzling shot of herself rocking captivating black lingerie as she celebrated her astrological sign, Aries.

For the latest visual, Evans stood in a white frame that appeared to be a doorway with handles on either side of her. She raised one arm against one side and kept her other arm propped on the other for her pose.

For the dress code, she kept her attire minimal but stunning, with a long sleeve sleek black top unbuttoned in the center, along with matching panties, a garter belt, and knee-high boots.

Evans, who had her straight blonde locks flowing to her chest area, had a serious look on her face with bold red lipstick visible and a black hat to complete her look.

“Aries momma,” she wrote for her caption, with several black heart emojis around the words.

With 1.5 million followers on the Gram, it’s no surprise that Evans’ latest share picked up over 28,000 likes and 400-plus comments in admiration of her content.

Lacey Evans has been missing from WWE SmackDown

Although Evans returned last year to WWE SmackDown and was featured in a few matches with notable stars on the roster, she’s been absent in recent weeks.

She’s shared bits of WWE content on her Instagram extending back to last month, including a clip of when she was dominating a relatively unknown competitor in the ring on SmackDown and trash-talking a fan in the crowd.

According to Sportster, Evans has only been featured in matches on SmackDown three times in 2023. Meanwhile, other stars have appeared regularly on the blue brand, including Liv Morgan, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Her latest return to the ring and push as a new sort of heel character has yet to pay off in any way, as Evans hasn’t been mentioned as part of the plan for WrestleMania 39. However, past editions of WWE’s Super Bowl event have seen various women added to the card in matches such as battle royals or tournament situations.

Lacey Evans shares workouts regularly online and includes her daughter

Staying in shape for WWE requires a lot of dedication to her health and fitness, something Evans has the discipline for due to her background with the United States Marines. She continues to train hard, often sharing glimpses of her exercises on Instagram.

This past weekend, she shared a clip of herself as she kept her heels on part of a bench’s stand on the floor. With a dumbbell in her hands, she performed a series of goblet squats to work on her legs.

A few weeks ago, she shared a clip as she worked her jabs on a punching bag, which is an excellent form of cardiovascular exercise and helps with her in-ring performances.

In January, Evans got her sweat on at the gym, this time working on her back muscles. In another video clip, she’s performing repetitions of lat pulldowns using a machine.

A few years ago, Evans appeared in a video for a series that included former WWE backstage interviewer and show host Charly “Caruso” Arnolt and Evans’ daughter. WWE’s promotional video, a collaboration with Nestle, focused on making fitness fun for the family.

Based on another clip from the gym which shows Evans and her daughter working out, she’s instilling great habits at a young age for her daughter to also focus on being healthy as she grows up.

As she appears to be staying ready for the ring, Evans’ fans hope they’ll see her wrestling again soon, and she will be included as part of April’s WrestleMania 39 lineup.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.