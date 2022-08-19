WWE star Lacey Evans in camo shorts shows fit body 10 months postpartum

Lacey Evans has been missing from WWE SmackDown but is continuing to keep herself fit. Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

WWE superstar Lacey Evans is celebrating her commitment to fitness, almost a year after having her daughter, and showed fans the results of her hard work.

Evans, real name Macey Estrella-Kadlec, shared an Instagram post earlier this week from the gym locker room.

With a styrofoam cup in one hand and her phone in the other, she captured a video clip of herself wearing tight camouflage shorts, a black sports top, and wireless headphones.

The 32-year-old wrestling star moved her camera phone around to show off her slim figure, including sculpted arms and a trim midsection.

Evans also posed to show off several angles, including the sides and backs of her legs along with her booty.

“Either way, I win. 💦🧠,” she wrote in her IG post’s caption and included hashtags like “#10monthspostpartum, #happy,” and “#fitMama.”

Evans welcomed her second child last year

In October 2021, Lacey Evans and her husband Alfonso welcomed a daughter into the world. According to F4WOnline, that was the couple’s second child. Evans announced the news on an Instagram post, which gave details of the birth.

In her IG post, Evans also shared why she chose to give birth at home. She explained due to COVID-19 restrictions, her daughter wouldn’t have been allowed in the hospital, and her husband would have restrictions. By giving birth at home, Evans’ family members were able to participate in and experience the birth.

According to Wrestling World, Evans and her husband named their newest daughter Sunny. They also have a daughter Summer Estrella, born on September 8, 2012. She’ll celebrate her 10th birthday next month.

WWE star Lacey Evans has been MIA from SmackDown

After becoming pregnant with her second daughter, Lacey Evans remained inactive with WWE for over a year. She ultimately made her return this past April on SmackDown. At that time, she was a face, but she eventually transitioned to a heel role, attacking her tag team partner, WWE’s Aliyah, and yelling at the fans.

Evans participated in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match last month but failed to win the briefcase hanging above the ring. Instead, Liv Morgan claimed the briefcase and cashed it in later that night to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

According to Wrestling Headlines, Evans was pulled from the July 29 SmackDown episode on FOX ahead of SummerSlam. She was initially advertised for a match against Aliyah.

Over the past several weeks, Evans has been missing from WWE SmackDown, leading to speculation about her status with the company. Wrestling Headlines also reminded fans that commentator Michael Cole said, “Evans was not medically cleared to compete,” and it might not be a storyline.

Based on her latest Instagram post, the WWE superstar and mother of two certainly looks to be staying in fantastic shape even as she may be healing from an injury.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.