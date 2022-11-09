Emma appears during a backstage interview on SmackDown. Pic credit: WWE

Tenille Dashwood, best known as WWE’s Emma, recently wowed fans with her surprising return to the ring to challenge the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

She also wowed fans on social media, revealing a photo of herself wearing a skimpy teal blue bikini for a casual pose.

For the pic, she leaned back on a comfortable red couch with one elbow resting on the back of the furniture, positioning one hand by her golden hair as it fell past her shoulders.

Emma’s other hand held one of her bikini top’s straps, with the wrestling star giving a soft stare toward the photo viewers.

She wore dark eye shadow and eyeliner along with a light shade of lipstick or gloss. Her toned physique is also visible thanks to the two-piece, including her trimmed midsection and muscular arms.

“And some of the best moments of our life haven’t even happened yet,” she wrote in the caption for her beautiful image on Instagram.

Fans react to Emma’s stunning bikini photo

Emma boasts 1.5 million followers on her official Instagram, bringing plenty of attention to her posts. Her latest share picked up over 23,000 likes and 300-plus comments in a few hours after she’d posted it.

“WOW, so happy to see you back in the WWE,” one fan commented on her bikini image.

Pic credit: @emmawwe/Instagram

Another fan referred to Emma as “So beautiful” with four flame emojis included.

Pic credit: @emmawwe/Instagram

“Seeing this picture was one of ’em,” another fan said in reacting to Emma’s picture and caption message.

Pic credit: @emmawwe/Instagram

Emma talked about her diet and fitness

While Emma might have just shown up again in WWE within the past few weeks to challenge Ronda Rousey on SmackDown, she’s kept herself ring-ready and looked fantastic in her return.

She’s also quite familiar with being on the road for the busy pro wrestling schedule, as she’s previously worked with WWE and other promotions.

To maintain her trim and toned physique, Emma’s had to use smart diet and fitness strategies, especially while on the road.

She previously talked with Muscle & Fitness about her strategies, sharing the advice she’d give newcomers in WWE trying to stay in tremendous shape for the ring.

“The main thing is to be on top of your diet. Traveling involves a lot of gas stations and late-night restaurants so you need to be able to make the right choices about what is on the menu,” Emma told the publication.

“Also, you need to stay active in the gym at least four times per week, lifting, and making sure that your whole body is engaged,” she shared.

For cardio, Emma mentioned she does a lot of (High-Intensity Interval Training) HIIT training, but sometimes she’s focused more on weights. She said she loves lifting and mentioned squats and deadlifts specifically, but she likely does a lot more exercises with them.

Some other essential things Emma talked to M&F about getting enough sleep so her workouts don’t suffer, having custom healthy meals prepared for her, and staying hydrated with a bottle of water always available where she is.

She seems ready for another great run in WWE, including what appears to be an upcoming match and a potential feud with superstar Xia Li on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.