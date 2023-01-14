WWE star Dana Brooke gave fans a reminder about an important power to unlock. Pic credit: @ashasebera_danabrooke/Instagram

Wrestling star Ashley Mae Sebera, best known as WWE’s Dana Brooke, reminded herself, along with fans and followers, about an extremely valuable “super power.”

The 34-year-old WWE star shared a beach snap as she posed in a chair on the sand wearing a black bikini top and silky black pants with sheer panels along the legs.

Brooke wore thick high-heel open-toed sandals and an intricate neckpiece, along with what appeared to be a visible hoop earring.

Adding to her all-black attire was a pair of dark shades to protect herself from the sun’s rays as she leaned her head back, allowing her long blond locks to flow down her back.

While there were clouds scattered in the blue sky, it was still an incredibly gorgeous scene, with fine sand and calm water also in the background behind Brooke.

“Self confidence is a super power. Once you start to believe in yourself, magic starts happening. 🌞,” she wrote in her caption.

Brooke gave credit to WWE makeup artist and hair stylist Brittany Lammon, who has shared photos of other stars she’s helped glam up, including Trish Stratus, Natalya Neidhart, and Sonya Deville.

Additionally, Brooke gave a tag to @aquaextensions, crediting them for “BEST HAIR IN THE GAME.”

The stunning Instagram photo and caption quickly racked up over 15,000 likes and 170-plus comments in a day for Brooke.

Dana Brook’s championship reigns

While Dana Brooke has yet to capture the WWE Raw or SmackDown Women’s Championship, she does have a distinction no other women on the rosters have attained or can currently.

Brooke is a nine-time WWE 24/7 Champion, a belt that was retired in November 2022 after Nikki Cross defeated her for it.

However, no other women on WWE’s rosters have been able to capture the championship as many times as Brooke. Only two men on the roster have more reigns with Akira Tozawa and R-Truth.

Akira’s got 15 reigns, only to be bested by Truth. He has a record 53 reigns, with a combined reign of 425 days as the champ.

Dana Brooke began using boxer workouts

To achieve those nine WWE 24/7 Championship reigns in WWE and continue striving for more, Brooke has had to be in tremendous shape. She appeared in Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube series (below) several years ago.

Brooke shared with Sheamus how she struggled with her workouts and fitness goals for a while until she met the love of her life, professional boxer Ulysses Diaz several years ago. She talked about a time during a quarantine period when she noticed his workouts seemed very effective.

“I was doing like these little aerobic body circuit training like 45 minutes where I was doing burpees, 10 pushups, jumping rope, and I see him training with his coach on the mitts, and I’m sitting there, and I’m like, ‘Huh. I would really like to try this,'” Brooke shared regarding her workouts during a quarantine period.

She said she noticed with the style of his workouts how after 45 minutes, “he would be soaked.” With that, she began training to use his routines for her fitness.

“It was the hardest workout because it was like non-stop. It was constant movement,” she shared of the intense routine.

Diaz appeared in the video along with Brooke and Sheamus, taking them through various boxing moves for his routine, with other exercises performed in between to keep them always active. Check out the complete workout below featuring Brooke, Sheamus, and Diaz.

Brooke has shown an incredible physique in her Instagram shares or when she appears in WWE matches, including the annual Royal Rumble. Much of that is thanks to her hard work during her career and training with the love of her life, who helped her discover the effectiveness of a boxing workout and how it could help her achieve a high fitness level.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.