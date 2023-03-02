Wrestling star Cora Jade brought forth a stunning photoshoot video in which she donned several gorgeous bikinis while enjoying the beach.

The 22-year-old WWE NXT star wore a tiny pink two-piece at the beginning of her clip as she knelt in the water near a pier.

She struck another pose lying in the calm water and gazing at the camera, revealing her long dark hair with blonde streaks mixed in the front.

The footage shifted to Cora rocking a tiny black bikini that featured straps connected to silver metal rings on the two-piece’s top and unique bottoms.

Her accessories were minimal for the shoot, but a thin necklace with a small charm or pendant was visible, along with several black bracelets and some cool Ray-Ban shades.

“Off your screens but on your mind,” Cora wrote in her caption, which may refer to her absence from WWE NXT programming for several weeks.

Cora’s bikini beach video collected over 34,000 likes on the Gram and 500-plus comments from fans admiring the gorgeous scene.

J.R. Hutter captured Cora’s recent shoot by the pier. He’s also photographed other wrestling stars, including Gigi Dolin, Scarlett Bordeaux, and former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

Cora makes her WWE 2K video game debut

Last month, Cora shared exciting news with fans via her Instagram, revealing a video clip of her playable character in the WWE 2K23 video game.

The video features Cora as a babyface character making her entrance in her previous colorful and cheery gear. She also rides her trademark skateboard out to the ramp, which has since been broken and thrown away after she smashed it on Roxanne Perez.

In the video game entrance, she picks up the board, makes some rockstar hand gestures to the crowd, and then runs down to get into the ring before striking a pose on the ring corner with her board.

“It’s time for the Generation of Jade! 🛹 As seen on #WWE2KShowDown! @corajadewwe,” the caption from @wwegames and Cora said.

Not only is this Cora’s debut in a WWE video game, but the game also features the debut of the WarGames match, something Cora has participated in before.

WWE 2K23 arrives on March 17 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Cora continues to promote her official WWE merchandise

With Cora among the many talented wrestling stars in WWE’s NXT, she doesn’t have many brands or partnerships to promote beyond her wrestling career.

However, many superstars have their own official merchandise they promote via the WWE Shop. That includes Cora, who has previously shown fans her Generation of Jade t-shirts.

She’s kept the Instagram post pinned on her page so everyone can see the stylish shirts that are available bearing her recent phrase.

As seen above, Cora stands beside the two shirts in her heel ring gear, featuring a black, purple, silver, and white theme and her recognizable spiked ball cap.

Both shirts are primarily black with different colorful designs on the front. One has a purple heart dripping purple from it and wrapped in barbed wire. “Generation” is written in pink capital letters with “Of” in white and “Jade” in yellow or green.

The other shirt also features “Generation” in dark pink and green letters. There’s a pink circle with “Of” in the middle in black letters. “Jade” is written in all white, with a half-green and half-pink skateboard broken in half underneath the saying.

These items are available at WWE Shop not only as men’s or women’s t-shirts but there are also items with the designs available as long-sleeve t-shirts and hoodies. Prices for the items range from $29.99 for t-shirts to $49.99 for the men’s pullover hoodie.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.