Charlotte Flair poses for a selfie in her blue unbuttoned shirt. Pic credit: @charlottewwe/Instagram

Charlotte Flair naturally glowed as she snapped a quick selfie with her husband, Andrade El Idolo.

The 36-year-old blonde bombshell is best known for being an American professional wrestler.

She is currently signed to WWE, where she has performed for years on SmackDown under the infamous ring name Charlotte Flair.

She may be the daughter of 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, but Charlotte has carved out a path of greatness all her own.

The wrestler has proved her greatness by earning the WWE Women’s Championship title 13 times.

The WWE star has kept her fans in the loop as she has stayed fairly active on her Instagram, sharing all of her recent adventures and endeavors.

Charlotte Flair wears nothing but a button-down shirt in the elevator

The gorgeous athlete was captured standing in front of the elevator mirror as she snapped a selfie with her husband.

The newlywed seemed incredibly happy as she coordinated outfits with her husband for the occasion.

Charlotte and Andrade both wore baby blue button-down shirts. Charlotte’s shirt incorporated white stripes and a large pocket in the front.

Andrade styled his button-down with a pair of multi-colored plaid pants as the WWE star decided to skip the pants and instead showed off her long slender legs.

The couple wore black sunglasses with gold trim as they seemed to easily fill up their time while they waited to get off of the elevator.

Andrade initially posted the selfie, and he paired it with another fun shot of the two out on the ocean as the lovers enjoyed their luxurious life.

Charlotte held onto him closely, and the two appeared to be in the middle of a nice meal with a colorful spread in the background.

Her husband simply captioned the post, “Enjoy everyday!!!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼.”

Charlotte Flair looks stunning in her purple jumpsuit

In another recent post, the wrestler took to her Instagram, where she treated her five million followers with a jaw-dropping photo.

Charlotte stood amongst the shores of Montauk, New York, as she wore a beautiful plum-colored jumpsuit.

The jumpsuit was rather low-cut and hugged her body just right, as it seemed both comfy and still sexy at the same time.

The WWE star styled her long hair in pretty blonde waves and it was pulled over to one side of her body.

Charlotte looked down toward the ground with both hands in her pockets while she slightly smiled. Her body language said it all while Charlotte stood in pure confidence as she gifted her fans with not one but two stunning views.

A quick trip to her Instagram showed that the famous wrestler enjoyed some much-needed R&R as she’s taken a slight break from the mania within the ring.