Wrestling star Charlotte Flair has been away from the ring for a bit, but the multi-time champion continues to shine on social media.

She recently unveiled a stunning series of snaps showing herself in a sizzling outfit consisting of a black low-cut leather crop top and sheer pants.

Charlotte provided a close-up selfie in her first photo, giving a slight smile as someone styled her long, straight blonde hair. Large silver hoop earrings are visible along with her gorgeous top, which consists of a shoulderless look, full sleeves, and the middle tied.

Her second image shows more of her attire, including sheer black pants with white lace panties visible underneath. She holds her phone in one hand and tilts her head as she looks toward the screen to get the best shot.

“loading…..,” she wrote for her caption, tagging celebrity makeup artist Lina Zuniga, hair stylist Tymica Martin, and Miami fashion photographer Olly Vento.

The photo series had collected over 89,000 likes and 900-plus comments for the WWE superstar as of this writing.

Fans react to Charlotte’s pics, ready for WWE return

With Charlotte’s latest photo reveal, many fans flooded the comments to admire her gorgeous look or comment about how much she’s been missed during her hiatus from WWE.

“You look beautiful love your hair I really miss you in WWE you are the greatest women’s wrestler ever,” one fan wrote in praise for Flair in the comments.

“The Queen’s comeback incoming…,” a fan wrote, suggesting Charlotte is returning to WWE soon.

Another fan referred to Charlotte as the “Beautiful and strongest woman!” and said they missed seeing her in WWE.

Her return could happen with the upcoming Survivor Series, as WWE has several War Games matches for the annual event.

While most of the wrestling stars have been revealed in the women’s War Games match, there is a mystery teammate still for a team led by Bianca Belair, suggesting Charlotte could make a surprise return.

A Wrestling Inc report has also indicated that either Becky Lynch or Sasha Banks could also be the mystery individual returning to join Team Bianca at this weekend’s big event.

Charlotte Flair’s workout and diet

Charlotte Flair has been billed as an impressive athlete throughout her wrestling career, extending back to her early days of WWE NXT and her rise to the main roster.

She spoke with Muscle and Fitness several years ago, around the time she’d dethroned Nikki Bella of The Bella Twins as Divas Champion. That belt has since been retired, but Charlotte has since won multiple championships, including the WWE Raw and Women’s Championship belts.

The multi-time wrestling champ also said she takes “pride in being in shape and eating healthy.”

“You don’t have control over a lot of things in life, but you can manage training and diet,” Charlotte told M&F.

Charlotte said she typically trained single body parts, such as her back, shoulders, and legs, three to four days a week at that time. She also had a full day of cardio and a full-body workout day in her routine.

Regarding diet and nutrition, she said she ate every 2 1/2 hours and emphasized protein. She also tried to drink about a gallon of water per day.

Charlotte’s preferred supplements included a women’s multivitamin, B complex, vitamins C and D, fish oil, and glutamine.

“My attitude is I don’t have to work out — I want to,” Charlotte told M&F. “In the gym, you have to have constant discipline and a sense of wanting to be better every day. I thrive on that idea.”

