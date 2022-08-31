WWE star Carmella transforms into sports bra and tight shorts for sauna session

Leah Van Dale, known as Carmella in WWE, showed fans how she likes to recharge. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

WWE star Carmella showed fans one of her preferred ways of recharging as she continues to keep herself in fantastic shape and recover for the wrestling ring!

The 34-year-old wrestling star has been recovering from an injury that has kept her away from in-ring action for the past month. During her recovery, she’s enjoying the benefits of an infrared sauna.

On Tuesday, Carmella, real name Leah Van Dale, shared a video on her official Instagram set to the song Memories by Northernelg. At the start of the clip, she’s wearing a sleeveless black crop top along with some stylish ripped jeans and black boots.

However, she backs behind a curtain in front of the infrared sauna, then closes the curtain. In a reveal similar to an on-stage magic act, she pulls apart the curtains and is now wearing a skimpy sports bra and light grey bicycle shorts.

She eventually gets into the infrared sauna, shuts the door, and sits on the bench. Carmella then uses a remote to make the necessary adjustments to start her session, with the light changing to red.

The outfit may allow the WWE star to benefit more from the infrared technology, which she also touted in her IG post’s caption.

“Restoring my energy in the best way in @aurasaunastudio infrared saunas 🧘🏼‍♀️,” she wrote, including hashtags for “#restoration” and “#energyhealing” along with a few for WWE.

In her Instagram caption, Carmella tagged Aura Sauna Studio, which details the benefits of infrared saunas on their website. According to the site’s About Page, those benefits include detoxification, anti-aging, pain relief, weight loss, improved circulation, and more.

Fans react to Carmella’s sauna session

As of this writing, Carmella’s recent infrared sauna session post on Instagram had over 27,000 likes and several hundred comments. Some fans showed their admiration of the WWE superstar, while others reacted to her question about recharging.

“beautiful Carmella you are the best!” one fan wrote, adding a flexing bicep emoji with their comment.

“Looking great Queen! Restore that energy and can’t wait to see you back at 100%,” another fan commented on Carmella’s IG post.

Yet another fan said their recharge method involves putting the phone on Do Not Disturb mode and then relaxing on the patio to experience some “tranquility.”

Carmella still recovering from WWE injury

A report via Wrestling Inc mentioned that Carmella has been dealing with an injury she sustained during a show earlier in August. The incident occurred during a tag team match in Charleston, South Carolina, where Carmella appeared to sustain a head injury.

She’s been out of action ever since then. However, Wrestling Inc revealed that Carmella replied to a recent fan’s tweet asking when she’d be back in the ring.t

“I’m not sure yet.. still recovering. Hopefully soon! I miss y’all,” Carmella responded.

Fans last saw Carmella in a prominent match at Money in the Bank, as she challenged Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Unfortunately, WWE’s Princess of Staten Island lost that match.

She previously held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with her teammate Queen Zelina. In addition, Carmella is the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank match winner and has held the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

In addition to her recent matches, she was in a minor online feud involving Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick. Pivarnick called out Carmella for using a line that she said the WWE star stole from her, but there have been no announcements of an upcoming match between the two women.

