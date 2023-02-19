The WWE’s premium live event, Elimination Chamber, took place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with the Women’s Elimination Chamber match kicking off the entertainment.

Among the participants was former WWE SmackDown Champion Carmella, one of the showstoppers in the match with her dazzling green ring gear and near victory.

The Princess of Staten Island rocked a green bra fashioned like a sports bra, featuring a captivating look, resembling an animal print with bits of green and black scattered in a unique design.

All of her other pieces matched her stunning top, including a thong visible on Carmella’s hips. She also donned matching fingerless gloves to go with bright green pants that had a black belt around her waist to truly make the outfit pop.

The WWE star kept her long wavy brunette locks flowing past her chest. She wore pink lipstick with dark lashes and eyeliner for the gorgeous attire.

“a moment for last night’s look 💚,” Carmella wrote in her caption.

Carmella was among the Elimination Chamber finalists

While viewers didn’t see Carmella in the Royal Rumble, she made her return for WWE SmackDown and was among the women qualifying for the women’s Elimination Chamber match. Other participants included Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Raquel Rodriquez, and Natalya Neidhart.

The popular match starts with two women and also features four pods at each corner of the ring with a wrestling star locked inside. In timed intervals, a random pod opens, releasing another woman into the match. Participants get eliminated by pinfall, submission, or even passing out, as Liv did due to two submission moves put on her.

Carmella started in a pod and was the sixth entrant in the matchup. At one point, she worked in unison with Asuka to deliver kicks to the bigger Rodriguez. Eventually, Rodriguez collapsed to the mat, with Carmella and Asuka pinning her together for the elimination.

That left Carmella to take on Asuka, someone she might have tried to avoid most of the match. Asuka eventually defeated Carmella, putting the Asuka Lock on her to make her tap out. That means Asuka will battle Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Carmella promoted Papa John’s in a partnership video

With an Instagram following of 3.3 million followers, Carmella doesn’t just show off her fabulous fashions and her WWE highlights. She also posts the occasional promotion, including one where she pitched pizza for the popular Papa Johns franchise.

Mella’s promotional clip had her hyping up herself and fans by suggesting they order pizza to enjoy WWE’s Elimination Chamber streaming or via pay-per-view.

“You know Mella is money, honey. I mean, that much is obvious. But how do you become money?” She asked.

“You can’t moonwalk like me or trash talk like me, but you can order Papa Johns,” she said as a WWE promo code appeared on the screen below her.

Based on the code, customers could receive 25 percent off regularly priced items.

“They’re the pizza preparers, the wing slingers, @papajohns does it all! #PapaJohnsPartner #ad,” she wrote in her IG post’s caption.

Carmella rocked a tight pink bodysuit with glittery purple boots for her promotional video on Instagram. It’s unknown if the promotion was something Carmella was doing based on her own social media influence or if it was something WWE worked out with Papa Johns involving various wrestling talents.

Based on Carmella’s gorgeous green ring gear and promotional power, it seems Mella really is money, as she says!

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.