WWE star Carmella flaunts buns in skimpy red bikini on beach

Carmella shared a cheeky message and images with fans from a Fort Lauderdale beach. Pic credit: @carmellawwe/Instagram

WWE superstar Carmella has temperatures on the rise with the latest bikini pics she dropped on her fans and followers!

The 34-year-old professional wrestler showed off in a skimpy red two-piece as she posed from a Fort Lauderdale, Florida beach, just a few days ahead of SmackDown and over two weeks after Money in the Bank.

At the big event earlier this month, she challenged Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship but was unsuccessful in her attempt.

That would’ve been her first time with that particular championship after holding the SmackDown Women’s Championship in 2018.

Carmella, real name Leah Van Dale, holds several other accolades during her time with WWE and took some time to display her assets, sending a fitting message.

Many individuals dropped by to show their admiration and appreciation for the visuals, as the summer season has many celebs flaunting their best bikini bodies.

Carmella shares cheeky message with bikini pics

On Wednesday, WWE superstar Carmella joined fellow wrestling stars including Lacey Evans, Cora Jade, and Mandy Rose by showing off a sizzling series of bikini photos for the summer season.

Mella was money as she modeled a red bikini with white trim in five unique images from a beach in Fort Lauderdale. Several of those pics featured her giving a rear view glimpse in her cheeky bikini bottoms, while other photos had her facing forward to show off her slender and fit physique.

Mella kept her hair up and wore dark sunglasses with large round frames as she posed in front of the blue skies and dark blue ocean water. One rear-view image featured her turning to deliver a smirk with a beautiful kite flying in the distance.

“A bada** with a great a**,” she wrote in her caption, which had plenty of fans praising her gorgeous series of images.

Over 40,000 Likes had arrived as of this writing, with 720 comments to celebrate the latest thirst trap from one of WWE’s popular superstars.

Fans react to Mella’s bikini photos

With Carmella’s latest series of scorching hot bikini photos, many fans flooded the comments with emojis and words praising her look in the red two-piece swimsuit.

“Mella is money and Mella got CAKE 🤯 !!!!!!” one fan proclaimed.

Another fan remarked that Carmella is “da baddest in WWE,” something other fans on the post seemed to agree with.

“It’s not fair to be this stunning,” wrote another individual in praising Carmella’s latest set of photos.

Jersey Shore star called out Carmella

Carmella, known for becoming the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match winner, is also a former SmackDown Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Queen Zelina.

She began dating WWE personality Corey Graves in 2019, and the couple was married this past April. While many of her fiercest feuds have been settled in the ring, her latest feud seems to be with an individual involved in reality TV rather than the wrestling world.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Carmella got called out by Angelina Pivarnick from MTV’s Jersey Shore. Pivarnick, from Staten Island, like Carmella, claimed the WWE star stole her trademark line “Ummmm….HELLOOO?!”

The feud also saw Pivarnick’s JS co-star, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, get involved. Both women have ties to TNA Impact Wrestling. JWoww’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, has wrestled as Zack Clayton with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and several Jersey Shore stars were in attendance during one of his matches.

Angelina and JWoww’s other co-star, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, has worked with WWE before. The Jersey Shore star participated in a mixed tag match at WrestleMania 27, teaming with John Morrison and Trish Stratus to defeat Dolph Ziggler, Layla, and Michelle McCool.

With Angelina calling out Carmella, could another match be on the way involving stars from Jersey Shore and WWE?