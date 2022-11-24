Bianca Belair appears in a backstage selfie in May 2022. Pic credit: @biancabelairwwe/Instagram

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are among the current power couples in WWE, as both have been featured in spectacular matches and achieved championships early in their careers.

The husband and wife team recently shared some exciting news with fans, followers, and others, as they revealed their upcoming reality TV project on The Today Show.

For the announcement, the couple looked stylish and stunning as they wore contrasting black and white attire. Montez looked dapper, wearing a white blazer with a black turtleneck underneath.

The WWE star also wore black pants. For accessories, he had a noticeable gold chain hanging around his neck, along with a black pocket square in his jacket and a fancy silver watch on his wrist.

Bianca wore a thigh-skimming dress featuring primarily black, with white edges on her short sleeves, a white band around her waist, and white trim pieces up the front to her collar. The front of her business-like dress included large gold buttons up the middle to her black collar area.

For accessories, she wore hoop earrings, a gold watch, and of course, had the WWE Raw Women’s Championship belt resting on her lap. Her hair included her trademark long braid, and her makeup looked flawless.

Bianca shared an Instagram carousel post of herself with Montez side-by-side in various shots from the set of The Today Show. Based on the additional pics, she also had frilly material on her stylish dress and wore a pair of fancy gold heels.

“We were so excited to officially announce our UPCOMING REALITY SERIES on @hulu on the @todayshow this morning!” Bianca said in her caption.

“IT’S REAL! I’m nervous lol 🙈 Y’all better watch 👀 lol,” Bianca wrote.

What is Bianca Belair and Montez Ford’s reality TV show?

According to Wrestling Inc, Bianca and Montez will star in an eight-episode reality TV series coming to Hulu. The WWE Studios show focuses on their everyday lives as a couple and is WWE’s first reality TV show for Hulu.

“We’re excited. People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit,” Bianca Belair said during the Today appearance.

While it’s WWE’s first reality TV show on Hulu, it’s not their first foray into reality TV. Other series included Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. shows.

Of those shows, Miz & Mrs. focuses on another married couple who are WWE stars, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin. The show, which finished airing its third season in July, aired new episodes on USA typically after WWE Raw. A fourth season has yet to be announced.

Bianca, real name Bianca Blair, and Montez, real name Kenneth Crawford, became engaged in June 2017 and married in June 2018.

Bianca is currently in her first reign as WWE Raw Women’s Champion. She’s previously held the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship and won the 2021 Royal Rumble. Montez has held all three WWE show’s tag team championships alongside his Street Profits partner, Angelo Dawkins.

According to Bianca during her appearance on Today, she and Montez will begin filming for their show in several weeks.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford shared summer workout

Staying in shape for professional wrestling takes work, but Bianca and Montez have one another for motivation as needed. Several months ago, they appeared together in a video that popped up on YouTube as they performed a poolside workout for summer.

It features Bianca and Montez doing various exercises as part of a cardio circuit, including squats, punches while balancing on one knee, burpees, and pushups.

The couple stretches before deciding to relax in the swimming pool after their workout. The video closes out by showing even more of what Bianca does at the gym to get her impressive physique.

Some of her intense routine includes throwing medicine balls, jumping rope, performing box jumps, shoulder presses with dumbbells, and other exercises using a barbell with weights.

It’s no surprise that Bianca and Montez have achieved so much so quickly during their careers with WWE, based on how much hard work they put in with their training at the gym or elsewhere.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.