WWE star Becky Lynch joins Young Rock Season 3 cast in iconic role

Becky Lynch at ACM Awards Red Carpet arrivals at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Wrestling star Becky Lynch revealed she’ll be part of the Young Rock cast, taking on the iconic role of singer Cyndi Lauper.

Lauper famously appeared as one of the early celebrities to link up with WWE, then WWF, for an appearance at the first WrestleMania.

Lynch took to her official Instagram page on Thursday, letting her 5.5 million followers know about her appearance in the upcoming season premiere.

“Very excited to join the amazingly talented cast and crew of @nbcyoungrock as the iconic @cyndilauper,” she wrote.

“Playing someone as groundbreaking and influential, not only in the music industry but as a feminist and someone who was instrumental in bringing wrestling into the mainstream, was both challenging and immensely fun and I can’t wait for you all to see it!” Lynch shared.

The WWE star included a series of photos of herself dressed as Lauper, with her hair featuring a mixture of much brighter red and orange and a frilly bow to recreate the iconic look.

For Lauper’s look, Lynch donned a green and white checkered shirt with a yellow smiley face sticker. She paired the top dark with grey and black plaid pants with a studded belt with metal hardware wrapped around it. Lynch wore the trademark bracelets that Lauper wore during that era.

She shared a series of pics posing with other actors portraying wrestling legends The Iron Sheik and Captain Lou Albano. Lynch’s post was a huge hit with fans, pulling in over 200,000 likes.

Becky Lynch showed off her SummerSlam workout

While Becky Lynch probably didn’t need special training at the gym to play her Young Rock role, she trains regularly to stay ring-ready and in good health.

According to Comic Book’s report, she’s currently recovering after a shoulder injury she sustained at WWE’s SummerSlam several months ago. However, ahead of her big match, Lynch shared some of her workout with fans.

In an Instagram video, Lynch commented about her then-upcoming title match against WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. She indicated she’d just got a workout done in Atlanta.

Highlights show Lynch wearing a black sports bra and leggings as she performs burpees, dumbbell squats and presses, and overhead presses with a barbell.

For her cardio, Lynch is seen jumping rope, a highly effective way to burn calories.

“I have dedicated my life to this, even though I didn’t come from some other sport, and so I decided I wasn’t good enough, so I decided to hop into another sport… I’m just good at my craft, and I came back; and I proved that,” Lynch said in her comments.

Young Rock Season 3 features other legends

The Young Rock television show looks at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s life from childhood up to his fictional presidential campaign set in 2032.

For the Season 3 cast, Lynch plays Lauper and will bump into a younger version of The Rock at a party following Wrestlemania.

According to Entertainment Weekly, fans will see other icons along with Lynch as Lauper. In addition to the characters shown in Lynch’s IG post, Brock O’ Turn portrays the legendary Hulk Hogan, Jason Jenkins is Mr. T, and Peter Gardner appears as WrestleMania timekeeper Liberace.

Series creator Jeff Chiang commented on how fun it is for them to bring in various actors to take on the iconic roles and how it impacts how they feel about their look on-screen.

“It’s fun to see these actors get really into being wrestlers,” Chiang said, adding, “You never see guys care more about their bodies than when you do a show about guys playing wrestlers.”

Based on Lynch’s background, she’s got a leg up on the competition with the look, even though she isn’t portraying one of the imposing wrestlers from WrestleMania.

Young Rock Season 3 premieres at 8:30/7:30c on Friday, November 4, on NBC.