WWE star Aliyah stuns in skimpy workout gear before SmackDown match

WWE SmackDown superstar Aliyah poses in her wrestling gear. Pic credit: @aliyahwwe/Instagram

Ahead of a huge match set for WWE SmackDown, rising star Aliyah gave fans insight into a sizzling workout session or at least the skimpy attire she wore for a gym photoshoot.

The 27-year-old Canadian pro wrestler wore the skimpiest of workout gear, including revealing red Victoria’s Secret thong bikini bottoms, along with a black sports bra.

She had white Nike socks on her feet as she posed sitting on a workout bench and stared at viewers with her long locks flowing down her arms and back.

Aliyah shared just three images on her official Instagram from the gym, with the second photo featuring her booty facing the camera as she looked over her shoulder while resting both hands on a bar at a weight rack.

In her final photo of the series, Aliyah had swapped her black sports bra for a white crop top as she sat on a box in front of a tire and ropes.

With her caption, she wished fans a “Happy Friday” and gave a reminder to watch SmackDown for her match alongside tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez.

Aliyah tagged Orlando, Florida photographer Daniel Forero, giving him credit for taking the sizzling shots above.

It was the latest content share from Aliyah, who previously showed off her passion for horse events, which won her several ribbons at a show.

The 5-foot-3 wrestling star continues to show she’s in tremendous shape and is working to improve her in-ring results. She’ll try to pick up a much-needed win on SmackDown with Raquel to rebound after their disappointing losses last week.

WWE fans and critics react to Aliyah’s stunning photo

With Aliyah spotlighting her choice of workout gear and time spent at the gym, many individuals provided their reactions to the latest images. As of this writing, her IG post had racked up over 500 comments and 21,000 Likes.

“Aliyah Alway Beautiful Gorgeous and Attractive,” one fan said along with numerous emojis to accentuate their comment.

Pic credit: @aliyahwwe/Instagram

Many individuals complimented Aliyah using descriptive words such as “fit” or “stunning” based on her body of work from the gym.

Pic credit: @aliyahwwe/Instagram

Pic credit: @aliyahwwe/Instagram

Not all the comments necessarily praised her stunning look in the skimpy gym attire. One fan suggested Aliyah needs to work more on her in-ring skills rather than “looking hot.”

Pic credit: @aliyahwwe/Instagram

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez have big opportunity on SmackDown

Last Friday’s SmackDown provided Aliyah and Raquel a significant opportunity in singles competition. They were part of the Women’s Gauntlet matches to determine a new No. 1 contender to challenge Liv Morgan for her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Aliyah fell in the opening match to Sonya Deville, while Raquel defeated multiple opponents and seemed on pace to become the No. 1 contender. However, Shayna Baszler was the final opponent and took advantage of an exhausted Raquel to ultimately win the match.

While neither Raquel nor Aliyah qualified for that championship, they’ll have another one on the August 12 episode of SmackDown. The duo will team up as part of the field of competitors in a women’s tag team tournament to crown new champions.

They’ll take on Shotzi Blackheart and Xia Li in a first-round matchup of the tournament. One team has already advanced as Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defeated Tamina and Dana Brooke during this past week’s Raw.

Other teams competing include Alexa Bliss with Asuka, Nikki A.S.H. with Doudrop, Natalya with Sonya Deville, and a team featuring NXT stars Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.