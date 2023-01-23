Nhooph Al-Areebi, best known as WWE’s Aliyah, looked fantastic as she enjoyed some downtime and popped in to check on her fans via a stunning social media share.

The 5-foot-2 Canadian wrestling star grasped her camera or phone to snap a selfie as she lay on her side on a green and white striped towel or cushion.

She was rocking an eye-catching bikini featuring primarily dark blue and bright pink borders that really popped in the photo.

Aliyah wore a black baseball cap with her wavy locks falling from underneath. A necklace hung around her neck featuring colorful beads. She also seemed to wear minimal makeup, if any at all.

Her Instagram visual featured gorgeous trees and a bit of blue water visible behind her, with the way she positioned herself for the shot also highlighting her toned tummy.

“Hello! How are ya?!” she asked in her caption to check in on her 496k followers on Instagram.

The latest image brought in over 35,000 likes and 740-plus comments as fans replied to her inquiry and admired her latest content.

Aliyah suffered an injury after championship win

After a five-year stint in NXT, Aliyah became a member of WWE’s main roster in 2021, getting selected by SmackDown during the WWE Draft. From there, she’d compete in various singles matches and ultimately found success teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez.

The duo would go on to compete in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament and ultimately defeated Damage CTRL’s Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to win the belts in August 2022.

Unfortunately, their tag team title reign waa shone, lasting just 14 days, before they dropped the belts to Sky and Kai on WWE Raw. Aliyah would later share an Instagram post in October 2022 confirming she’d suffered an injury that would keep her sidelined for a while.

Aliyah’s comeback workout surfaced on YouTube

This past December, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer indicated that Aliyah had been dealing with rib and shoulder injuries, but she was ready to return to WWE action.

A YouTube channel showed some of Aliyah’s comeback workout, presumably as she readied to return to WWE SmackDown. In the clip, she’s seen doing squats using a barbell with a heavy weight as she sits back on stacked steps or cushions.

Another exercise had Aliyah using one end of a barbell for alternating back-and-forth moves, which likely focused on her arms, core, and legs.

The final move shown in the comeback workout featured the wrestling star as she performed Bulgarian split squats using dumbbells and a bench.

More recently, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion shared an IG video of herself as she did pull-ups at the gym. The clip, set to Miley Cyrus’ hit song Flowers, showcased Aliyah’s impressive physique, including chiseled back and shoulders.

Based on how much work Aliyah is putting in at the gym, she’ll likely be among the participants in the upcoming WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, where 30 women will battle for a shot at one of the women’s titles at WrestleMania 39.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.