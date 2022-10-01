WWE star Alexa Bliss in no makeup and sports bra says ‘it doesn’t always work’

Alexa Bliss attends the WWE FYC Event held at Saban Media Center at the Television Academy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Along with being a wrestling star, Alexa Bliss is also a social media star, as she shared another viral video recently that grabbed her fans’ attention.

The WWE star, also known as Five Feet of Fury, took to her TikTok account to share a fun clip of herself sans makeup, wearing only a black sports bra and some baggy green sweatpants.

Alexa also had her hooded sweatshirt in hand. She proceeded to shake it as if trying to make herself magically transform into a different outfit, something others have done on TikTok, including Alexa in another video.

Despite Alexa shaking the sweatshirt several times, she stayed in the no makeup and casual sports bra look with her hair up.

Eventually, she realized she couldn’t make that magical transformation to the stunning outfit she did in her previous TikTok, so she shrugged it off and left the scene.

“Guess it doesn’t always work,” Alexa wrote in her caption with a “#billieeilish” hashtag since Armani White’s Billie Eilish song played in her video.

Fans react to Alexa Bliss’ TikTok clip

Alexa’s latest TikTok video was clearly a hit, as the post currently has about a million plays, over 96,000 Likes, and just under 900 comments.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“What do you mean it didn’t work you can’t improve on a goddess,” a fan commented on her post.

Pic credit: @alexabliss_wwe_official/TikTok

Another fan suggested Alexa couldn’t transform in her new video because she’s “naturally beautiful,” so there’s no need for any changes.

Pic credit: @alexabliss_wwe_official/TikTok

“Keep trying it might work,” another fan suggested for Alexa to make the transformation happen.

Pic credit: @alexabliss_wwe_official/TikTok

Change coming for Alexa in WWE?

The Goddess has seen all sorts of personality, gimmick, and alliance changes during her career. Among them have been her stint as a heel with The Fiend and her tag team championship reigns with former friend Nikki A.S.H. aka Nikki Cross.

In the past few months, fans have seen Alexa align with Asuka and the WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. That led to a six-woman tag match at Extreme Rules, where Bayley and her allies, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, defeated the trio.

Several weeks ago on WWE Raw, there was an attack perpetrated by Bayley and her pals on Asuka and Alexa, which led to Bayley challenging Bianca to a title match at Extreme Rules.

According to Bleacher Report’s results for the September 26 Raw, Belair cut a promo and had a match against Bayley on the show. Alexa was present along with Asuka during that, with BR mentioning that Alexa continues to clutch her Lily doll when she’s on TV.

There’s been speculation that Alexa could return to her gimmick from before, where she aligned with Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend, and his Firefly Funhouse segments. There have been a variety of hints suggesting Bray could return to WWE soon, including the White Rabbit teases with the song playing at events.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.