WWE NXT’s Wendy Choo wows fans in tight workout onesie

WWE NXT superstar Wendy Choo showed fans “a different kind of onesie.” Pic credit: @therealestwendy/Instagram

When it comes to wrestling superstars who seem destined for a championship push, WWE NXT’s Wendy Choo would have to be amongst the stars many fans believe is fully deserving of the nod.

On Monday, the NXT superstar took to Instagram to show off an adorable look for her fans and followers as she posed in the deep clay Peekaboo Onesie by Popflex.

Wendy flashed a bright smile with her hair flowing down her sides as she posed in the tight workout jumper, which features deep pockets and a V-booty lifting back seam, according to the item details.

The jumpsuit is made of polyester and spandex, likely giving a comfortable fit for workouts, running errands, or lounging around the house.

“A different kind of onesie,” Wendy wrote in her Instagram post’s caption, with the post getting a good bit of attention.

As of this writing, her IG post had picked up thousands of Likes and over 100 comments from various individuals admiring her look.

She showed off the same onesie or a very similar color one last week in a photo on her official Instagram. That image also included a cameo from her cute dog, Mochi.

“Crouching Wendy, Hidden Mochi,” she wrote in her caption, a play on the title of the 2000 Oscar-nominated film.

Fans react to Wendy Choo’s onesie pic

Monday’s IG post from Wendy Choo offered a unique onesie look that fans don’t often see her wearing on WWE NXT. Her ring gear usually consists of stylish pajamas featuring colorful patterns during her matches.

Fans dropped by the comment section to leave their feedback and reactions to the cute deep clay-colored workout jumper she modeled.

“Looking great Wendy!!” a fan remarked, including various emojis to go with the comment.

“Best onesie I’ve seen thus far 👌🏽,” another fan told Wendy Choo regarding her jumper.

Another individual dropped a comment to let Wendy know the onesie looked “cute” and congratulated her on her big win in last week’s match.

Wendy defeated her rival in Lights Out Match

During last week’s WWE NXT 2.0, Wendy Choo closed out her rivalry with fellow superstar Tiffany Stratton as the two battled it out in a Lights Out match.

The bout involved the two women fighting in a darker-than-usual arena with everything legal during the match. The lack of rules allowed them to use various objects as weapons, including steel chairs, spray cans, pillows, Lego bricks, and even a bed set up at ringside.

To finish things, Wendy literally put Tiffany to bed. She slammed her through the bed frame at ringside before putting her back into the ring for a finishing move. With the pinfall, Wendy picked up a huge win to end their rivalry.

That would seem to push Wendy amongst the top contenders, possibly for Mandy Rose’s WWE NXT Championship. However, she will have to wait to see if Mandy Rose is still champion after NXT Worlds Collide, which arrives on September 4.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.