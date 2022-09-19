WWE NXT’s Wendy Choo sizzles in polka dot bikini poolside

Professional wrestler Karen Q, aka Wendy Choo in WWE NXT, shares a close-up selfie. Pic credit: @therealestwendy/Instagram

WWE NXT’s Wendy Choo is amongst the talented superstars in the brand’s women’s division, known for causing chaotic moments for her opponents.

She recently posed for a stunning poolside photo as she prepares for some potentially chaotic weather in the days ahead.

The 30-year-old wrestling star, real name Karen Q, donned a gorgeous black two-piece swimsuit with white polka dots as she stood in front of an inviting pool’s water.

Wendy was also rocking a stylish baseball cap on her head as part of her sizzling look, with her hand clutching the brim and her long dark hair cascading down.

“Hurricane Fiona coming for me,” Wendy wrote in her caption, with recent news reports arriving as the fierce storm hit Puerto Rico.

Her latest Instagram post generated over 5,600 Likes and 100-plus comments reacting to the WWE stars poolside photo.

Fans react to Wendy Choo’s IG bikini pic

After Wendy Choo shared her latest Instagram photo, it brought plenty of positive reactions from fans and followers as they praised her look or wished her safety during rough weather.

“Wow Wendy you are absolutely stunning,” one fan commented in admiration of Wendy’s bikini photo.

“You are looking great!” another fan commented, adding several flame emojis to go with their remark.

Yet another commenter referred to Wendy as “beautiful” and a “great wrestler” in their reaction to her IG post.

Wendy Choo entering new NXT feud

During her past year with WWE NXT, Wendy has participated in tag team battles alongside Dakota Kai, Roxanne Perez, and the team of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. She’s also been in several singles feuds, including the recent one she wrapped up with her rival Tiffany Stratton.

Based on recent interview comments during NXT, Wendy’s set for her next feud, which appears to be against Lash Legend.

During the September 13 episode of WWE NXT, Wendy appeared for an interview in her trademark sleepwear and spoke about recent comments Cora Jade made about her.

Lash Legend showed up, interrupting Wendy, so the sleepy superstar informed her it was “lights out” for the last individual who stepped to her in a disrespectful way.

As fans saw, Wendy successfully ended her feud with rival superstar Tiffany during a Lights Out match. During their matchup, everything was legal, with the women using various foreign objects as weapons.

Ultimately, Wendy picked up the win by slamming Tiffany through a bed frame at ringside, then rolling her into the ring for a finishing move and pinfall.

Based on the recent NXT segment, fans could see Wendy and Lash Legend mixing it up in the ring on an upcoming episode of the WWE TV show.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.