WWE NXT’s Valentina Feroz stuns in skimpy lingerie and Nikes

WWE star Valentina Feroz shared footage from her skimpy lingerie photoshoot with fans. Pic credit: @valentinaferozwwe/Instagram

WWE NXT superstar Valentina Feroz was looking to spread some motivational cheer for her fans and followers as the week started, as she showed off black lingerie and stylish Nike sneakers.

The 27-year-old pro wrestler and mixed martial artist shared a quick video clip on her official Instagram on Monday with footage from a photoshoot.

In the clip, the NXT star wears a stunning black lingerie bodysuit showing off lots of leg. In parts of the footage, she’s also wearing white and black low-top Nikes with yellow swoosh symbols on the sides.

The video cycles through images of Valentina in various poses, including her sitting on the floor and then on a piece of furniture. Her footwear has changed to a pair of black boots for the later shots.

A MacBook also appears on the screen showing off the many different photos taken during the shoot. The clip closes with Valentina kneeling on a blue sofa with one arm bent and a hand behind her head as she strikes a pose, all smiles.

“Have a great week everybody,” she wrote in her caption, adding the same message in Spanish.

She’s credited Nick Katsaras for the photo shoot, with the latest video share on IG racking up over 6,700 likes and 180-plus comments for the WWE superstar.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Valentina’s shared several photos from the lingerie shoot on her Instagram, including one below that she shared last month to thank her fans and followers for all the birthday wishes they sent her. She officially turned 27 on July 18.

Fans react to Valentina’s lingerie video clip

With Valentina Feroz sharing footage from her sizzling photoshoot, many of her fans and followers dropped their reactions and feedback in the comments section. The majority of that feedback was positive, as they showed their admiration for the WWE NXT star.

“Looking gorgeous beautiful queen 😍🔥❤️,” one fan commented on the Instagram video post.

Pic credit: @valentinaferozwwe/Instagram

“Oh! Getting better every day. 🙌🙌❤️,” another fan said in reaction to Valentina’s photoshoot footage.

Pic credit: @valentinaferozwwe/Instagram

Another fan extended their wishes to Valentina, telling her to stay safe in the ring and have a healthy and blessed week.

Pic credit: @valentinaferozwwe/Instagram

Valentina Feroz featured in NXT tag match

WWE NXT fans last saw Valentina Feroz fighting in the ring alongside her tag team partner, Yulisa Leon, during a Fatal Fourway match for the women’s tag team titles. Other teams included former two-time champions Gigi Dolin and Jayce Jane, as well as Katana Chance and Kaden Carter.

While they got to show some impressive ring skills, Feroz and Leon were the first team to go out. The duo got eliminated by Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

The loss had Feroz and Leon questioning themselves during a backstage segment (below). They attempted to ask their mentor Sanga for advice.

The new NXT Women’s Tag Team champions, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter interrupted the conversation to put them on notice. They said they expected to cross paths with them again and would defend the titles against them at some point.

After the champs left, Feroz and Leon were doubtful about a title match. However, Sanga said they reminded him of Katana and Kayden before they won the titles. He told Valentina and Yulisa that he would bring them with him next week to “find balance and perspective” so they could get back on track.

The WWE NXT women’s division is full of exciting talent, including the tag team champions, women’s champion Mandy Rose, and contenders like Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.

Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon’s loyal fans hope to see them achieve their share of success in the division with Sanga’s guidance.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.