WWE NXT’s Valentina Feroz in stunning floral bikini for photoshoot

Valentina Feroz shares a selfie on her official Instagram. Pic credit: @valentinaferozwwe/Instagram

WWE superstar Valentina Feroz was all smiles as she hit the beach for a photoshoot during some time away from NXT.

The 27-year-old wrestling star shared a stunning shot of herself in a skimpy floral bikini as she posed with hands behind her head, standing on the sand with a bit of water visible in the background.

Based on a tag in her Instagram post, Valentina’s two-piece swimsuit, the Conjunto Angel, comes from Brazilian luxury bikini brand CC Beachwear.

The colorful swimsuit features a mix of green, red, blue, yellow, and orange throughout the design and bikini bottoms with thin double straps in the front that go around her waist.

Topping off the look, the Brazilian pro wrestler and martial artist had on a large straw hat with her long, dark locks flowing to the side as she flashed a brilliant smile.

She tagged her post with Orlando, Florida, as the location, which is the location of the WWE Performance Center where superstars train for their matches.

“Wearing my smile,” Valentina wrote in her caption, adding the same message in Portuguese.

In addition to giving credit to the bikini company, Valentina also tagged Mauro Jorge, a photographer from the Amazon, for capturing her image.

Along with the above image, Valentina shared another shot of herself wearing the same bikini bottoms. This time, she wore dark shades and removed her large straw hat.

Fans react to Valentina’s bikini photo

With Valentina Feroz sharing a look at her photo shoot on her Instagram, many fans dropped by her posts to react to the various images. As of this writing, her “Wearing my smile” post had collected over 4,400 Likes and 200 comments.

“That breathtaking smile,” one fan commented in admiration of the gorgeous photo.

Pic credit: @valentinaferozwwe/Instagram

Another individual referred to Valentina as a “Brazilian star blessed by God” in a comment translated from Portuguese.

Pic credit: @valentinaferozwwe/Instagram

“So colorful just like her personality,” another commenter remarked on her Instagram post.

Pic credit: @valentinaferozwwe/Instagram

Valentina getting new opportunity on WWE NXT

Valentina has been teaming up with Yulisa Leon in WWE NXT, and the duo was looking to contend for the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship under the guidance of Sanga.

Unfortunately, they recently received devastating news after Yulisa suffered a leg injury. An NXT segment featured her wearing a large leg brace as she walked out to meet Sanga and Valentina at a WWE medical center.

She informed them, “it’s torn,” and that the doctors said she’ll be out of action for nine months, leading to Valentina offering her tag team partner and friend a comforting hug.

Despite the difficult circumstances, Sanga advised Valentina to “turn the negative into a positive” and seize the opportunity now to achieve some individual goals while Yulisa gets better.

With Yulisa sidelined, it could mean Valentina begins her path towards the top of the NXT women’s division, potentially challenging the NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose.

Valentina will have a challenging path, as she’s likely to encounter plenty of competition along the way, including Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, Tiffany Stratton, and Nikkita Lyons.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.