WWE NXT’s Tiffany Stratton sizzles in skimpy bikini for ‘summer glow’

WWE NXT superstar Tiffany Stratton. Pic credit: @tiffanywwe/Instagram

Wrestling star Tiffany Stratton, real name Jessica Woynilko, is enjoying the remaining days of summer as she poses in a skimpy bikini for her social media.

The 23-year-old WWE NXT superstar wore a tiny leopard-print bikini as she stood with one hand behind her head and the other near her hip.

Just behind her was what looked to be a massive waterfall as the backdrop, although she may have posed in front of a screen to create the unique scene.

She shared two photos in an IG carousel post, the first featuring her looking away from the camera and the second with her staring toward the viewer.

“Summer glow,” Tiffany wrote in her post’s caption as she basks in the warm season before fall and cooler temperatures arrive.

That led to many Likes and comments from Tiffany’s fans and followers, as they reacted to her latest set of stunning images.

Fans react to Tiffany Stratton’s IG pics

WWE’s Tiffany Stratton continues to grow her fanbase with her appearances on NXT and impressive performances in the ring. As of this report, she has over 113,000 followers who get to see the photos and videos she regularly shares on Instagram.

“Getting Muscle Goddess vibes!” a fan commented after seeing her latest IG post.

Pic credit: @tiffanywwe/Instagram

“Beautiful Scene, Beautiful Queen,” another fan commented about the WWE NXT superstar.

Pic credit: @tiffanywwe/Instagram

Another fan remarked that Tiffany’s new set of images gave them a “Sable vibe,” referring to the former wrestling star, Rena Lesnar, aka Sable in WWE.

Pic credit: @tiffanywwe/Instagram

Tiffany enjoyed a night out with her WWE friend

This past Tuesday, WWE NXT 2.0 celebrated its one-year anniversary with appearances from various stars, including Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Fallon Henley.

While Tiffany wasn’t featured in any recent matches for the show, she still seems to be amongst the talented superstars who will ultimately rise with the brand and possibly to the main roster.

One of her friends has already made that quick transition, as Maxxine Dupri, formerly Sofia Cromwell in NXT, is now appearing on SmackDown every Friday.

Earlier this month, Tiffany shared a video highlight reel on her Instagram, set to Snoh Aalegra’s Nothing Burns Like the Cold. It featured various images and clips from her and Maxxine’s night out at AVA MediterrAegean in Park, Florida.

Some of the shots showed the various food and drinks that the women enjoyed, with the camera also panning to reveal the restaurant’s beautiful interior and dimly-lit environment.

Fans can watch Tiffany as part of the NXT brand every Tuesday on USA as she looks to get herself back into the women’s championship picture. Maxxine appears every Friday on SmackDown, alongside Max Dupri, Mansoor, and Mace of the Maximum Male Models.

It’s possible that the two friends will reunite someday as part of the blue brand, and they could make for one impressive tag team.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.