WWE NXT’s Tiffany Stratton shows off rock-hard abs in skimpy bikini

Wrestling star Tiffany Stratton poses for a backstage selfie during a WWE NXT event. Pic credit: @tiffanywwe/Instagram

WWE’s Tiffany Stratton has been on a hiatus recently, with fans seeing her away from the ring for an extended break following her NXT Lights Out match.

This weekend, the NXT superstar looked gorgeous in a recent series of social media shots featuring her impressive physiques with chiseled ab muscles.

Taking to her Instagram, Tiffany shared several photos of herself wearing a skimpy brown bikini as she posed while sitting in the lobby of a hotel, condo, or another establishment.

Her long blonde locks flowed down her front sides as the tanned superstar’s rock-hard abs were visible in the first photo and several others.

Along with a bright smile in her first image, Tiffany wore several necklaces, rings, and a belly-button piercing as part of her look, with her makeup expertly styled. Other photos feature more serious looks toward the camera or Tiffany pulling on strands of her hair for unique shots.

“Been it, still it, don’t forget it,” she commented in her caption, as she’s likely telling fans and opponents she’s returning to WWE soon.

Tiffany also tagged The Bronzing Palace, which offers mobile spray tans. Based on their IG page, they’ve assisted models and other wrestling stars with tans, including Tiffany’s friend Maxxine Dupri.

Fans react to Tiffany Stratton’s pics

With Tiffany Stratton sharing her latest group of photos, many fans flooded the comments section to react to her stunning look. As of this report, there were over 530 comments and 23,700-plus Likes on the IG post.

“She’s never looked better. Not long until she’s on the WrestleMania posters,” one fan commented on the new photo series.

“So that explains the TV absence gotta get the main roster enhancements,” another fan said, suggesting that Tiffany had surgery during her absence from NXT matches and television.

“All you’re missing is that women’s championship,” a fan said about Tiffany’s latest look.

Tiffany Stratton’s WWE career is progressing

Tiffany, real name Jessica Woynilko, has been part of NXT since late 2021 and has quickly made a name for herself as part of the brand.

Known as the Buff Barbie Doll, the 23-year-old wrestling star has a background in various athletics, including participating with the US National Gymnastics Team in 2016. According to a Pro Wrestling Fandom Wiki page, Tiffany is also a bodybuilder and mixed martial artist.

It’s worth noting that her recent bikini photos series on Instagram is her latest post since September 17. Her previous share was a throwback of photos showing off her days as a gymnast.

She’s yet to capture any championships within WWE NXT but was in the final three competitors in this past year’s 20-woman battle royal to determine a contender for Mandy Rose. It ultimately came down to Tiffany, Zoey Starks, and Cora Jade, with Starks winning.

In addition, Tiffany was part of a feud with fellow NXT star Wendy Choo. The two women settled that rivalry during a Lights Out match in August.

The match was an unsanctioned “anything goes” type battle, with all sorts of foreign objects serving as weapons during the battle. Wendy ultimately won the match after slamming Tiffany through a small bed frame at ringside and pinning her in the ring.

As mentioned, she’s been absent from NXT TV shows for several weeks but could be on the verge of returning. It should be interesting to see where Tiffany’s career in WWE goes next, whether it’s her moving to the main roster with her friend Maxxine Dupri or a push toward a championship match.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.