WWE NXT’s Tiffany Stratton in pink bikini brings ‘mermaid energy’ to fans

WWE NXT superstar Tiffany Stratton continues to captivate fans in and out of the ring. Pic credit: @tiffanywwe/Instagram

The WWE stars continue to bring the summer heat as SummerSlam 2022 is just around the corner. This includes NXT superstar Tiffany Stratton, who brought fans what she referred to as “mermaid energy” straight from Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Stratton, who nearly scored a huge championship opportunity last week, rocked a bright pink bikini as she spent some time basking in the sun’s warm glow — possibly for a bit of tanning.

The 23-year-old bodybuilder from Prior Lake, Minnesota, has been captivating fans whenever she appears in matches for WWE NXT, with her social media shares also grabbing plenty of attention.

On Sunday, Stratton sprung a thirst trap on her fans and followers as she shared four images of herself in a skimpy pink two-piece while seated on a brick walkway. Several pics show Stratton averting her gaze from viewers, while two have her looking towards the camera with her long blonde locks flowing down her shoulders.

Stratton’s swimwear included small heart cutouts as part of the eye-catching look, with one in the middle of her bikini top and two more on the sides of her bikini bottoms where the strings attached.

“Mermaid energy,” Stratton wrote in her caption, with the IG post collecting over 5,000 Likes and many comments praising her latest look.

Stratton is amongst several stars from the WWE NXT women’s roster who recently shared some scorching hot bikini images. This past week saw new photos from fellow NXT stars Cora Jade, Nikkita Lyons, and newcomer Valerie Loureda.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Buff Barbie Doll Superstar has posed in several other pink swimsuits, which she showed her 100,000 followers last month.

Fans react to Stratton’s ‘beautiful’ bikini look

With each sizzling photo that Stratton shares on her official Instagram page, many fans stop by to leave their feedback. That was most definitely the case on Sunday’s share, with many people reacting to the pink bikini or commenting about her recent NXT match.

“You are so beautiful Tiffany I’m in love,” one fan gushed after seeing her latest upload on the Gram.

Pic credit: @tiffanywwe/Instagram

“It’s hot asf in Florida but I think you bring the heat even more,” another fan said in complimenting Stratton’s heat-seeking IG post.

Pic credit: @tiffanywwe/Instagram

Yet another fan predicted that Stratton would be a future champion in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Pic credit: @tiffanywwe/Instagram

Stratton nearly won huge WWE NXT match

This past Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode featured a 20-woman battle royal to determine a new No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. Among the competitors were top stars, including Nikkita Lyons, Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, and Zoey Stark.

Tiffany Stratton also competed and made it to the final four competitors. She had an entertaining battle with Stark on the ring apron and seemed to be holding on for dear life, clinging to the ropes and preventing her elimination. However, Stark ultimately connected a solid forearm to send Stratton off the apron and onto the floor.

At first, Stark thought she’d won the match, but Cora Jade, who had been chased away earlier, made a surprise return and rushed into the ring. Her attempt to sneak up on Stark and eliminate her proved unsuccessful as Stark tossed Jade over the top rope and officially won the match.

Stark will get the future championship match against current NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. While Tiffany Stratton didn’t win the battle royal and title opportunity, many fans see her potential as a future champ down the road.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.