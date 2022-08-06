WWE NXT’s Nikkita Lyons stuns in skimpy bikini for birthday

WWE NXT star Nikkita Lyons celebrated her birthday several days after appearing on the NXT 2.0 show. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

WWE NXT superstar Nikkita Lyons recently celebrated her day of leveling up with a stunning birthday swimsuit post.

Lyons, real name Faith Jeffries, shared several photos on her official Instagram page featuring a skin-matching bikini as she posed confidently.

The 5-foot-8 wrestling star had her hair and makeup on point, appearing in an outdoors setting with lush green leaves and plants in the background as she stood barefoot on the ground.

Her Instagram post included three unique poses, one of which showed Lyons as she stood on tiptoes, leaning against a tree. A final shot featured an impressive pose with her crouching down, still on tiptoes, in what resembled a football player’s stance before the snap.

Lyons was celebrating her turning 23 on Friday with what she referred to as “Birthday Behavior” in her location.

“Chapter 23: PRESSURE,” she wrote in her caption, including a lion, queen’s crown, and star emojis.

Fans react to Nikkita’s bikini birthday post

As of this report, Lyons’ celebratory birthday post had tallied over 100,000 Likes, and nearly 2,700 comments as friends, fans, and followers wished her well on her special day. Others had comments or questions related to Lyons getting to level up with WWE after leveling up with her birthday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Looking 🔥🔥🔥 happy birthday. May you be blessed with many more,” one fan wrote.

Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

“Happy Birthday to the Next NXT women’s champion 😍😍😍😍😍,” another fan said in the comments.

Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

“Lionessss!!! When are we gonna see you on Raw queen?” yet another fan asked Nikkita.

Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

Nikkita Lyons ready for NXT feud with Kiana James

Several weeks ago, WWE fans watched as Nikkita Lyons was among the 20 women in an important over-the-top battle royal match on NXT 2.0. The winner would become the No. 1 contender to face Mandy Rose for her NXT Women’s Championship belt.

Lyons was a force to be reckoned with in the match and lasted until the final four competitors. However, Nikkita was surprisingly dumped over the ropes by Tiffany Stratton, preventing her from getting the win. Ultimately, Zoey Stark picked up the win after avoiding a sneak attack from new heel Cora Jade.

Some fans are ready to see Nikkita Lyons take the NXT Women’s Championship in the future, while others believe she’s ready to hit the main roster.

However, based on this past week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Nikkita has a feud to focus on before turning her attention to those goals. She cut a promo about Kiana James’ recent Powerpoint presentation, which focused on her, telling James she’s dealt with women like her all her life.

“You think you’re better than everyone. You think you could just judge me because I don’t fit into the small box of what you think a woman should look and act like. Well, take a real good look Kiana, because this is who I am, and I am not changing for anybody, especially you,” she said.

With that, Lyons also issued a challenge, telling James she’ll find her in the middle of the ring on the WWE NXT 2.0’s upcoming episode.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.