WWE NXT’s Nikkita Lyons sizzles in skimpy bikini with ‘magical vibes’

Wrestling star Nikkita Lyons during an unboxing video on her Instagram. Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

WWE NXT superstar Nikkita Lyons, real name Faith Jefferies, is living her best life and taking fans along for the magical journey.

Nikkita continues to share various content from her in-ring performances and outside life on her social media, with the latest featuring her in a skimpy bikini while she enjoys the vibes.

For her recent Instagram clip, the 23-year-old wrestling star rocked a gorgeous red string bikini as she danced in an outdoor hot tub. The two-piece featured what appeared to be pearls as part of the top’s straps.

Pearls were also part of the unique bikini top’s lower portion, as they were connected to a metal clasp in the center and extended to Nikkita’s sides. The top’s design also included other charms dangling beneath it.

Nikkita’s look included skimpy bikini bottoms, a pair of giant gold hoop earrings, and her hair styled up. She chose J Balvin’s dance-inducing song Safari featuring Pharrell, BIA, and Sky as her background music.

As Nikkita lip-synchs, gyrates, and grooves to the catchy song in the hot tub, she shows several of her unique tattoos, including the large crown inkwork on one side of her body.

“Magical vibes only ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote for her caption, with her IG dance video leading to plenty of reactions.

Fans react to Nikkita’s bikini dance video

With 668,000 followers on the ‘Gram, Nikkita Lyons is among the popular stars in WWE NXT. She hasn’t quite achieved a following like WWE’s Alexa Bliss or NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, but seems on her way based on her growing popularity.

As of this writing, Nikkita’s hot tub dance video had generated over 97,000 Likes and 1,800 comments from fans admiring her dance moves and gorgeous bikini look.

“Always crushing the dance moves smoothly,” one fan remarked on Nikkita’s video.

Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

“You’re an inspiration to others that you need not be a size 7 to be hot sexy and self confident,” another fan commented, praising the NXT superstar.

Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

Another fan commented that hip-hop star Drake is lucky, prompting another commenter to question what they meant.

“Ever since he started following her all she does is this,” the original commenter replied with a crying laughing face emoji.

Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

Nikkita Lyons teams up with fellow NXT contender

Weeks ago, it seemed Nikkita was on the path to maybe moving to the main roster alongside fellow NXT superstar Zoey Stark. The two women were booked as a tag team representing NXT in a tournament to determine new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Originally, the duo was to appear on SmackDown, but Stark’s injury and Nikkita being medically unable to compete meant NXT’s Toxic Attraction took their spot in the tournament.

Despite that lost opportunity, it seems Nikkita and Stark are still a formidable tag team. They showed what they’re capable of during WWE NXT on September 13, as they took on Kiana James and Arianna Grace.

Stark and Nikkita displayed their in-ring chemistry and skills early. At one point, their opponents took Nikkita out of the match, leaving her down at ringside and unavailable for a tag.

Eventually, Nikkita recovered to get back on the apron, taking the hot tag from Stark. With that, Nikkita took control and ultimately won the match for her team via pinfall.

It’s unknown if this will eventually lead to a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship or another opportunity on the main roster. However, Nikkita and Stark may have their own individual goals of trying to capture the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

Whatever Nikkita’s goal might be, she’s likely to continue her rise in popularity with impressive in-ring performances and the “magical vibes” she brings on Instagram.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.