WWE NXT’s McKenzie Mitchell sizzles in red dress with fishnets for Heatwave

McKenzie Mitchell appeared at the recent WWE NXT Heatwave event. Pic credit: @mckenziemitchell/Instagram

WWE NXT personality McKenzie Mitchell had fans stunned with her latest choice of attire for the big Heatwave show, where she conducted backstage interviews with various superstars.

The 28-year-old Mitchell shared a sizzling video on her official Instagram set to Dua Lipa’s Hotter Than Hell, which gave viewers a toe-to-head view of her red hot outfit.

Mitchell, who signed with WWE in September 2019, was wearing fishnet stockings and a gorgeous red dress with side slits to show off more of her legs.

The 5-foot-7 sports entertainment star had on a pair of unique fishnets with intricate black flame-like designs.

She also rocked stylish black boots on her feet, featuring side zippers and laces. In addition, Mitchell has her curly blonde locks flowing down as she strikes several poses for the outdoors video.

“Heat turned all the way up 🔥 who is watching #NXTHeatwave ?! #WWENXT,” she wrote in her caption, reminding fans of the NXT Heatwave show.

Mitchell’s Instagram following isn’t quite as large as some of the WWE superstars like Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, or Alexa Bliss. However, her following is growing with her continued appearances at WWE events.

As of this report, she has over 144,000 followers and received plenty of Likes and comments on her latest post.

Fans react to McKenzie Mitchell’s outfit

As of this report, McKenzie Mitchell’s fiery Instagram video clip had received thousands of Likes and over 150 comments in admiration of her outfit for Heatwave.

“Absolutely breathtaking wow ❤️🔥😍,” one fan remarked on Mitchell’s IG post.

“Just when I thought it couldn’t get any Hotter,” another fan commented, adding multiple flame emojis.

Yet another fan praised Mitchell’s scorching outfit, indicating “the words of Dua Lipa have never been truer” in their comment.

Mitchell appeared for Heatwave interviews

The WWE’s big NXT event, Heatwave, took place on Tuesday and featured matches from some of the roster’s top superstars. That included NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defending against Zoey Stark and NXT Champion Bronn Breakker defending against JD McDonagh.

McKenzie Mitchell was backstage for interview segments with various superstars. During one part of the show, she spoke with the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, who had Fallon Henley with them.

Mitchell’s time on the screen for that interview got cut short as the NXT UK Tag Team Champions were interrupted by Gallus. The situation seemed intense, so NXT’s interviewer left the scene and let the two groups have their heated discussion.

Before WWE, McKenzie Mitchell worked with WWE’s rival, Impact Wrestling, from May 2016 to January 2019. However, she signed with WWE in September 2019 and has been an asset to the company, specifically the NXT brand, ever since.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.