WWE NXT’s Mandy Rose shows off stunning ring gear for Worlds Collide match

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose poses after her match at Worlds Collide. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

The WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is known for turning heads with an array of dazzling ring gear as she appears in her televised matches and segments for NXT.

The reigning NXT Women’s champ and Toxic Attraction leader did so once again as she revealed a unique look for the Worlds Collide event on Sunday.

Rose took to Instagram, where she shared a “Pre match” shot of herself wearing patriotic ring gear with her sports bra top featuring red, white, and blue with a stars and stripes pattern.

One of the top’s straps featured red and white stripes, while the other strap had white stars on a blue background. The center of her top was all red with white beads for a studded look.

Her shiny trunks were primarily red with blue Xs acting like laces on a white patch in the middle. Two more blue Xs appear on each side of the trunks. Rose wore a pair of laced-up white boots that hit just an inch or so below her knees to complete the stunning look.

The NXT Women’s Champion also wore colorful pink eye shadow and had her hair uniquely styled with it braided on one side and flowing freely on the other.

For her pre-match IG Story pic, she is enjoying a donut, likely from DaMandyz, the brand she and her WWE friend Sonya Deville created.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Rose competed in NXT title unification match

The NXT World’s Collide event took place Sunday afternoon in Florida, with Rose amongst the featured superstars. The longtime reigning NXT Women’s Champion was in a triple threat title unification match.

She competed against the NXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura, and challenger Blair Davenport. The match’s winner would leave with the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT UK Women’s Championship belts.

The @wwenxt Instagram shared a highlight clip from the match in which they indicated Mandy Rose was “bringing the heat.” It shows Rose getting the upper hand on Satomura and telling her, “this is my world.”

Later in the footage, the NXT UK Women’s Champion takes control after delivering several kicks to Rose. Davenport isn’t seen in the footage, seeming to indicate she’d been knocked out of the ring.

A camera shot of the back of Rose’s ring gear reveals her red trunks have two prominent white stars, with the back of her top featuring one half that’s blue with white stars and the other half with white stripes.

Rose makes championship statement

Not only did Rose make a major statement with her stunning patriotic ring gear, but she made a statement in the NXT Worlds Collide match. According to SB Nation, Rose reportedly won the battle to unify the NXT Women’s Championship with the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

Rose picked up the victory after hitting a running knee on both her opponents and securing the winning pinfall.

Another video arrived from WWE and @wwenxt on Instagram, in which Rose proudly displayed both championship belts on her shoulders.

Rose nodded and smirked at the camera before giving a kiss to fans and walking off from the shot.

Rose’s big win at NXT Worlds Collide extends a lengthy title run for the WWE superstar. She first won the NXT Women’s Championship in October 2021’s Halloween Havoc.

She now has a title reign of 313 days and counting. That ranks as the second-longest single reign as champion behind WWE superstar Asuka and the fourth-longest overall amongst NXT Women’s champions. Her win at Worlds Collide officially unified two championships.

The NXT UK Women’s Championship was established in 2018 with Rhea Ripley, the inaugural winner, after a tournament crowned her the champion. It had just three other holders with Toni Storm, Kay Lee Ray, and Meiko Satomura before Rose unified it.

The NXT championship belt is now retired as WWE’s NXT UK program is set to end, and a new NXT Europe takes over. Rose now holds the Unified NXT Women’s Championship. Another championship is likely to be established and awarded within NXT Europe.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.