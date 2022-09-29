WWE NXT’s Mandy Rose in sports bra to reveal home gym and message to fans

WWE’s Mandy Rose shows off her hair and makeup in a January 2022 selfie. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Mandy Rose is getting her workouts in as she continues her impressive reign of nearly a year as the WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

The 32-year-old wrestling star took to her Instagram Stories to share several recent videos in workout attire. That included one where she wore a unique sports bra featuring a blue background with splashes of white and pink in the design. Purple outlines and straps complete her top.

She also wore purple compression shorts and a smartwatch as she appears to be seated on an exercise bike in the clip, with her hair up and a towel draped over her shoulder.

“Days like today remind me of how grateful I am for my home gym, thanks to Bells of Steel,” she says in her clip before getting some shots of her workout setup.

She’s also tagged Bells of Steel, the company that provided her with the workout equipment. Her setup consists of a weight rack full of dumbbells and a machine similar to a Smith Machine, which includes a bench, weights, bars, and other attachments.

As Rose brings the shot back towards herself, she gets her top and midsection into the frame, and her gorgeous engagement ring is also visible on her hand. Rose recently got engaged to her boyfriend of several years, former NXT star Sabatino Piscitelli.

Rose is a fitness enthusiast and is likely busy with many things, including her various appearances, promoting Damandyz Donutz with friend Sonya Deville, and spending time with her fiance. Having that home gym can help fit important workouts into her busy schedule due to the convenience.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rose offers fans unique opportunity

Along with her workout clip above, Rose also shared another IG Story clip, which talks about a significant opportunity for her fans. In the video, Rose is rocking a black sports bra or crop top featuring shoulder straps in the middle and on the sides.

She’s paired it with either leggings or compression shorts, possibly featuring a grey-and-white camouflage design. Rose has her hair in a ponytail braid and appears to be relaxing at home.

In the clip, she reveals that fans have only 72 hours to receive “double entries” in a contest with various prizes involving her. Among the prizes is a one-on-one Facetime call with Rose.

However, the top prize is a flight out to Orlando, Florida, to meet Rose, have lunch with her, and watch her match from the ringside area.

Fans can get more details at the Fanbasis website, which explains how to get entries through various purchase options available. Rose shared her IG Story clip on Thursday afternoon, mentioning fans had 72 hours to get those double entries.

NXT Women’s champ was recently in action

WWE NXT fans recently saw the brand’s women’s champion in action, as Rose battled Fallon Henley this past week. It gave Henley a potential opportunity to contend for the championship early in her WWE career.

While Rose had Toxic Attraction allies Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne at ringside, Henley didn’t have any ringside support like she may have in the past. However, she still gave the champ a decent effort, staging a comeback during the match. The champ cut that comeback short, eventually hitting her trademark running knee before ending things with a pinfall.

After the match, Alba Fyre appeared on the big screen to call out the women’s champion, suggesting she would eventually take the title from her.

That led to another confrontation later in the night as Toxic Attraction told Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark backstage that they were outnumbered. However, Fyre showed up to even the odds, suggesting a possible six-woman tag team match is on the way.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.