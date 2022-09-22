WWE NXT’s Mandy Rose in skimpy black bikini to celebrate summer

Mandy Rose captures a selfie featuring a black bikini for her Instagram. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

WWE superstar Mandy Rose is still clinging to the summer season, as she recently revealed a series of photos featuring herself in a skimpy bikini.

Rose uploaded two pics to her official Instagram that she captured using her smartphone’s camera. In the images, she sizzles in a gorgeous black two-piece swimsuit with a strapless top and tiny bottoms.

The WWE NXT Women’s Champion poses, resting inside a doorway, holding her phone in one hand and part of her bikini bottoms in the other as she looks toward the viewer.

In the second photo, she’s resting her other hand atop her hair, braided on one side and flowing down the other side of her head, similar to the style she wore for NXT’s World’s Collide.

This time, Rose is checking her phone screen to make sure she’s capturing the ideal pose for her photo.

“It’s still summer somewhere,” Rose wrote in her caption, with the post picking up over 106,000 Likes.

With over 3.3 million followers on her Instagram, Rose generally gets many likes and comments on any content she shares. Her recent pics showing her love of summer received over 1,200 comments from fans.

“Wherever you go it’s summer,” one fan said, indicating Rose brings the heat to any location she frequents.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Another fan remarked that Rose’s biceps looked impressive in the photo, a sign of her hard work and dedication in the gym.

“Looking Good!! Congratulations on your recent Engagement!!!” yet another fan commented.

Rose revealed her engagement recently

Earlier this week, Rose revealed that her boyfriend, Sabatino Piscitelli, had proposed to her after several years of dating. She shared several images on her Instagram showing her stunning engagement ring.

Piscitelli, 39, is a former WWE NXT superstar who worked under the ring name Tino Sabatelli for several years but got released in 2020. Additionally, he’s worked briefly with All Elite Wrestling.

Before his pro wrestling days, he played in the NFL as a safety for six years.

He and Rose both enjoy health and fitness. Earlier this month, she shared a photo wearing some skimpy spandex as she posed alongside a shirtless Piscitelli. The post promoted their six-week transformation program featuring a nutrition guide and workouts for all experience levels.

When she’s not busy working out or spending time with her fiance, Rose is busy making appearances for WWE NXT. She most recently appeared this past Tuesday at ringside to support her Toxic Attraction allies, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, in their tag team match.

In the prior episode, Rose got put on notice by another potential challenger for her WWE NXT Women’s Championship, as Alba Fyre showed up to make it known she wanted next.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.