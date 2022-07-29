WWE NXT’s Jacy Jayne sizzles in bikini for ‘vacation mode’

WWE NXT’s Jacy Jayne recently enjoyed vacation time in Clearwater Beach. Pic credit: @jacyjaynewwe/Instagram

Just days after her appearance during WWE NXT 2.0, Jacy Jayne hit the beach for some rest and relaxation ahead of a huge championship opportunity.

Jayne, part of the Toxic Attraction alliance in NXT, showed off her slender physique in two photos she shared online, which featured her sporting a mismatched bikini look.

The 26-year-old wrestling star wore a black bikini top with wild cheetah print bottoms. Along with her two-piece, she had on a camouflage New York Yankees cap, some dark shades, and her belly-button piercing on display.

In her first image, Jayne enjoys the splashing waves as she strikes a pose in the water with both hands behind her head.

Her second photo is zoomed out but still captures her in a sultry pose as she keeps one hand behind her head and the other on the brim of her cap while standing in the ocean.

According to her tag, the photos were taken during her visit to Clearwater Beach in Florida. Other beach visitors are visible in the scene behind her, either playing in the sand or relaxing and enjoying the sun for some tanning.

“Vacation mode activated,” Jayne wrote in her caption, with over 5,000 Likes arriving on her post as of this report.

The post also racked up over 100 comments as various admirers stopped by to show their appreciation for the WWE NXT star’s latest summer Instagram content.

Jayne’s new vacation photos provided some rare bikini content from the Toxic Attraction star, who last shared a selfie in a bright two-piece swimsuit back in December.

“Wastin’ away in Margaritaville,” she said, using a Jimmy Buffet song line in her caption, for a photo taken in Key West, Florida.

Fans react to Jacy Jayne’s bikini pics

Jacy Jayne is a rising star within WWE NXT, currently aligned with tag team partner Gigi Dolin and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose as the Toxic Attraction group.

While Dolin, real name Priscilla Kelly, has over 340,000 followers on Instagram, group leader Mandy Rose boasts over 3 million followers.

Based on one fan’s comment on Jacy Jayne’s bikini post, she recently hit the 100,000 follower milestone on Instagram, a significant step in her social media influencer career as she continues pro wrestling.

“Looking more bad** than ever! 🔥,” another fan wrote in the comment section for the Toxic Attraction star.

“Toxic? Hardly. Attraction? Absolutely,” yet another commenter remarked regarding Jayne’s stunning look in her vacation pics.

Jayne to appear in WWE NXT match for championship

Although Jayne is currently getting some time to relax, she’ll need to soon focus on her upcoming WWE NXT match involving the women’s tag team championship.

As viewers saw on this past week’s show, Roxanne Perez appeared in a backstage segment with wrestling legend Alundra Blayze. During the segment, Blaze removed the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship belt from the trash that Perez’s former partner, Cora Jade, threw away.

Perez also handed over her championship belt, vacating the titles. Blayze revealed there would be a Fatal Fourway match on NXT 2.0 to determine new tag team champions.

In a later segment, Jayne and Dolin found Blayze as she was out in the parking lot. The duo requested she give them back their WWE NXT Women’s Tag team belts since they were the owners before Perez and Jade defeated them. However, Blayze said they’d need to fight to earn them in the match next week.

With that, the Toxic Attraction stars will look to become three-time champions, but they’ll have to overcome three other tag teams to capture the championship belts again.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.