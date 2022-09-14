WWE NXT’s Jacy Jayne rocks see-through crop top and tight jeans for anniversary show

WWE NXT superstar Jacy Jayne showed fans several photos of her unique attire for the NXT 2.0 anniversary show. Pic credit: @jacyjaynewwe/Instagram

As WWE NXT 2.0 celebrated its one-year anniversary, Jacy Jayne was amongst the superstars making an appearance, as she showed up alongside her Toxic Attraction allies.

For the event, Jacy had on a stunning look, featuring a white see-through bustier crop top underneath a studded leather jacket, with her toned midsection and belly button piercing on display.

The 26-year-old wrestling star also wore tight black jeans featuring rips, tears, and patches in various spots, with stylish black boots on her feet.

Other noticeable parts of her attire included metal chains dangling from various parts of her jacket and jeans, and the black leather belt cinched around her waist.

She took to Instagram to show off her outfit from a backstage area, as she posed near an NXT 2.0 display on a monitor.

Jacy kept her hair curly, as with previous installments of NXT. In her first photo, she poses with her gaze averted to the side as she holds open her jacket slightly.

In a second image, she’s licking her top lip and has one hand fixing her hair with the other on the side of her jacket.

“Happy 1 year of NXT 2.0,” the Toxic Attraction star wrote in her simple caption ahead of the televised show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans react to Jacy Jayne’s NXT look

The latest Instagram post from Jacy Jayne tallied over 9,700 Likes and 150-plus comments for the Toxic Attraction star. Fans commented on her stylish “rockstar” look and gave their thoughts on her heading to the main roster.

“That’s beautifully toxic,” a commenter said, referring to Jacy’s outfit and her faction featuring Gigi Dolin and Mandy Rose.

Pic credit: @jacyjaynewwe/Instagram

“I have zero issue admitting I simp for Jacy 🤷🏾‍♂️,” one fan remarked on the IG photo series.

Pic credit: @jacyjaynewwe/Instagram

Another fan said they hoped to see the Toxic Attraction group go to WWE Raw or SmackDown Live soon following their time on NXT.

Pic credit: @jacyjaynewwe/Instagram

Toxic Attraction made statement during NXT show

This past Tuesday, WWE NXT 2.0 celebrated its one-year anniversary with high-profile matches and appearances from various superstars.

Among those were Jacy, Gigi, and Mandy, who went to the ring to talk to the fans about the importance of Toxic Attraction to the NXT brand.

Jacy was part of the fierce promo, which included a discussion of the various championships and how Toxic Attraction were two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

However, the WWE NXT Women’s Championship is still around the waist of their leader, and Alba Fyre hit the ring to disrupt the group’s celebration, calling out the champ.

Fyre cleared the ring of Jacy and Gigi using a baseball bat before taking the fight to Mandy and dropping her on the mat. Luckily for Mandy, Gigi and Jacy pulled her out of the ring before Fyre could hit another big move off the corner.

Ahead of that chaos, there was mention of Toxic Attraction becoming the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions for a third time.

That would mean taking on the current champs, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter if they want to reclaim the titles. However, many fans are expecting Gigi, Jacy, and Mandy to make their move to the main roster very soon.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.