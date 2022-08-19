WWE NXT’s Jacy Jayne in tight leather pants brings Heatwave energy before SmackDown

Jacy Jayne is getting a chance to shine on WWE SmackDown alongside her tag team partner. Pic credit: @jacyjaynewwe/Instagram

Along with her recent appearance at Heatwave, WWE NXT star Jacy Jayne showed off a stunning outfit to her fans and followers, which captured her rockstar attitude.

The Toxic Attraction member wore a pair of black leather pants which hugged her hips and legs and paired them with a stylish sleeveless blue top that showed off her slim midsection.

She kept those tight black pants on securely with a belt of the same color and had a pair of sleek black boots on her feet.

Jayne accessorized the outfit with a simple bracelet on each arm and multiple necklaces, including one with a cross attached.

For her pose, the 5-foot-6 wrestling star stood jutting her hip to one side while she pulled strands of her hair with her hands and playfully stuck out her tongue.

“I got the remedy, Heatwave energy,” she wrote in her caption, as the WWE NXT event arrived.

While Jacy Jayne wasn’t officially in a match at NXT Heatwave, she still showed up to support Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose who was defending the WWE NXT Women’s Championship against Zoey Stark.

At one point, the referee eventually had enough of Jayne and her Toxic Attraction teammate, Gigi Dolin, at ringside and ejected them both. When they didn’t leave right away, Nikkita Lyons showed up to fight them up the ramp and forced them backstage.

Fans of Jacy Jayne react to Heatwave pic

As of this writing, Jacy Jayne had amassed plenty of reactions to her pic, with other 8,600 Likes and 100-plus comments praising the gorgeous image.

“HOT HOT HOT… Jacy is THE Heatwave!” one fan said in admiration of her look in leather pants.

“Nothing beats leather pants. Nothing,” another fan remarked on Jayne’s IG post.

“I stan you queen forever and ever 😍,” yet another fan commented to show how much they appreciate Jacy Jayne.

Toxic Attraction to debut in SmackDown match

In a surprise announcement on Friday, WWE legend Shawn Michaels revealed that Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, better known as NXT’s Toxic Attraction, would compete in a first-round tag team tournament matchup on SmackDown. That gives the duo their main roster debut.

According to Michaels, Zoey Stark suffered an injury during her match against WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose at Heatwave. Additionally, he said Nikkita Lyons was medically unable to compete but didn’t specify the reason.

Due to that, Toxic Attraction is replacing Stark and Lyons in the tag team match against SmackDown stars Natalya Neidhart and Sonya Deville. The winners of the match will move on to battle Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the second round.

As WWE NXT fans know, Jayne and Dolin are two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, giving them plenty of experience. That could make Toxic Attraction surprise favorites to win the tournament, although three other teams look strong.

In addition to Raquel and Aliyah, other teams already in the second round include Alexa Bliss with Asuka and the team of Dakota Kai with Iyo Story.

The tournament winners will become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw ahead of their match this past May, vacating the titles.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX. WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.