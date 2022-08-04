WWE NXT’s Gigi Dolin wears spiked leather jacket and fishnets with a message for her haters

WWE NXT star Gigi Dolin poses for a selfie during a car ride. Pic credit: @gigidolin_wwe/Instagram

With a sassy image showing off her heelish attitude, WWE NXT star Gigi Dolin is sending a message to all her critics and haters.

The former two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team champion shared a stunning black and white photo on her official Instagram on Wednesday, putting everyone on notice.

The 25-year-old wrestling star posed on the stairs in a dark outfit while also giving a serious stare.

Dolin, real name Priscilla Kelly, wore a black leather jacket featuring spikes all over the arms, with only fishnet stockings visible beyond that.

“If you don’t like it, you can kiss my fat a**. happy, healthy and thriving 💋” she wrote in her caption.

The photo and message grabbed peoples’ attention as it racked up over 67,000 Likes and numerous comments offering reactions.

The WWE NXT star’s message arrived just after she’d participated in a huge match alongside her tag team partner on the weekly NXT 2.0 show. Based on the results, it’s unknown if Dolin will still be working with Toxic Attraction following some of what went down on the show.

Fans react to Dolin’s message to critics

Fans praised Gigi Dolin for her latest photo share and the message. One referred to Dolin as “Absolutely amazing,” adding several emojis for extra emphasis.

“There goes the internet….. It’s gone lol,” a fan joked in the comments, suggesting that Dolin’s photo shut things down.

“You deserve to be happy, healthy, and thriving,” one fan commented in an empowering message for Dolin.

Toxic Attraction battled for tag team titles

This past week’s WWE NXT 2.0 featured plenty of great matches, including an intense Fatal Fourway to decide the NXT Women’s Championship.

The championship became vacated after Cora Jade turned against her partner Roxanne Perez and threw away her championship belt a week later.

With that, Alundra Blayze set up a match involving four worthy teams, with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne part of the matchup. Also competing were Ivy Nile with Tatum Paxley, Yulisa Leon with Valentina Feroz, and Kayden Carter with Katana Chance.

Toxic Attraction was looking to win the championship for their third time. It would come down to Gigi and Jacy versus Kayden and Katan as the final two teams. Unfortunately, it wasn’t their night as Katana and Kayden scored a pinfall to capture the titles for the first time in their careers.

The loss seemed to upset Toxic Attraction’s leader, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, leading some to wonder if there’s trouble for the group. Rose will defend her title at the NXT Heatwave event later this month, while it’s unknown what’s next for Dolin and Jayne.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.