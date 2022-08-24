WWE NXT’s Cora Jade stuns in sparkly dress with cutouts

WWE NXT star Cora Jade wowed fans with a series of images in a unique dress. Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

WWE superstar Cora Jade is letting her outfit do all the talking, as she recently showed off a sizzling new look in a series of photos ahead of the upcoming NXT episode.

The 21-year-old wrestling star recently took care of business in the ring, defeating her former friend and tag team partner at Heatwave.

On Tuesday, Cora took to her Instagram to show off several images of herself wearing a skimpy black dress featuring an eye-catching bedazzled design that may have conjured up images of a starry night.

The sleek dress featured thin shoulder straps and a deep plunging middle section with connecting straps. There were strategic large cutouts down the sides, showing off plenty of skin.

In four unique images she shared on her Instagram carousel, Cora Jade posed in the stunning dress while pulling some of her long dark hair and shooting serious looks towards the camera.

Several of the shots had Jade posing from different angles, with her various tattoos on display on her body. At least one shot revealed a pair of dark Converse Chuck Taylor Classic high tops on her feet, giving a similar look to former WWE star Paige.

“I don’t need to say much,” she wrote in her simple caption, tagging WWE NXT, the show she appears on regularly.

Fans react to Cora Jade’s stunning look

With over 254,000 followers on Instagram, Cora Jade continues to gain more fans with every appearance on WWE NXT as she embarks on her journey as a heel.

Her latest post tallied over 27,000 Likes and 530-plus comments, with fans showing their admiration for her “absolutely stunning” attire.

“These shots are saying it all for you!” one fan said in reaction to her latest look.

“That dress says it all Absolutely Stunning and Beautiful,” another individual commented on Cora Jade’s photos.

Jade received numerous comments like those above, with fans clearly in awe of the latest look from the NXT star, who typically shows up in much different attire for her WWE appearances.

However, based on her Instagram Story, she could be heading to WWE NXT 2.0 with the unique glittery dress on for a segment on the show.

“It’s my day of the week @wwenxt,” she wrote on a slide while posing in her outfit.

Jade defeated former friend at Heatwave

Last week, Cora Jade participated in the NXT Heatwave show, which took place in Orlando, Florida. Matches included Mandy Rose defending the WWE NXT Women’s Championship against Zoey Stark and Bron Breakker defending the NXT Championship against JD McDonagh.

Cora Jade was also part of the match card as she took on Roxanne Perez. The two women previously held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship until Cora decided to betray her friend and potentially cost her a win in a title match against Mandy Rose.

That shocking betrayal resulted in Cora tossing her tag team title belt in the trash and ultimately Roxanne turning her title belt in, vacating the championships. That, along with the betrayal, led to a match between the two former friends.

Footage of the match popped up on WWE’s YouTube (below). Late in the contest, Cora went to use the stick she’s been carrying around as a weapon.

Following several warnings from the referee, it dropped out of her hands. Roxanne picked it up and prepared to use it for an attack but couldn’t do it.

Jade took advantage by planting Roxanne with a move onto the stick lying on the mat and then pinned her for the win.

Despite that victory, it seems the feud between these former friends is far from over, and they’ll likely have at least a few more matches on the way. Nonetheless, it should be interesting to see what Cora has in store for the next episode of NXT.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.