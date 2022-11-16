Ava Raine poses for an Instagram selfie in November 2022. Pic credit: @avarainewwe/Instagram

Ava Raine, real name Simone Johnson, is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter and is on her path to becoming a popular wrestling star and celebrity like her father.

She recently debuted in WWE NXT as part of a faction known as Schism and has been sharing images with her fans and followers online.

That included a sizzling close-up shot of herself in a leather tube top as she moved a yellow mask away from her face.

Ava wore her hair down with the red streaks as seen in recent appearances with Schism. She also had that red contact lens visible as part of her WWE persona’s look.

Several tattoos were visible in the pic, including one on her forearm. Ava also wore several necklaces, including one with a serpent-like creature in the water.

Her image only revealed her from the waist up, but a bit more leather was visible at the bottom of the photo, possibly the skirt she wore in the ring on NXT.

“reveal your true self,” Ava said in her caption, possibly referring to the Schism members taking off masks in the ring as part of an NXT segment.

As of this writing, her photo share had racked up over 19,000 likes and 220-plus comments in admiration of the look.

Ava and Schism appeared in NXT segment

Before sharing the image above, Ava Raine shared another photo of herself posing in the ring with the rest of the group as they stood over a fallen opponent. Everyone held up a peace sign or “two” in the air, with Ava and Rip Fowler smiling.

“you don’t get to reject the schism & just walk away,” Ava’s caption read, possibly referring to Cameron Grimes.

Schism leader Joe Gacy battled Grimes on the November 8 episode of WWE’s NXT, with the rest of Gacy’s group there for support and interference.

Gacy won the match with help from the rest of Schism, with Ava playing a big part in the finish as she pushed Grimes from the top rope, allowing Gacy to hit his finishing move.

Gacy’s IG post (below) showed more of Ava’s attire as they posed in the ring after the match.

Along with the black tube top, she wore a thigh-skimming black skirt and matching knee-high boots for a stunning look.

Ava helped promote friend’s clothing brand

While Simone Johnson, aka Ava Raine in WWE, has yet to build brands like her father, The Rock, she could be on her way. She’s previously modeled items for the Blxckmass Clothing brand, which is co-owned by Tom Budgen, aka former WWE star Aleister Black.

Last year, Ava appeared in an Instagram post (below) alongside WWE stars Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley. Zelina, real name Thea Trinidad, is married to Budgen and friends with Ava.

The trio modeled the Blxckmass Cropped Tee in the photo below. It’s unknown if Ava was simply promoting the clothing to help out some friends or if she received any sort of profit or compensation for the modeling.

Items available on the Blxckmass website include a variety of tee-shirts, long sleeves, sweaters, hoodies, outerwear, and more. Some available tees include the Forbidden Door and Life Is Cruel designs and a Blxckmass collaboration with Ghostbath.

Most likely, Ava is currently focused on her in-ring skills but will look towards other endeavors as she gains more popularity inside and outside the wrestling world.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.